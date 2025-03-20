On March 20, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a phone conversation.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, wishing the nation prosperity and happiness.

Expressing gratitude for the warm wishes, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Uzbek President and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on the Novruz holiday—a celebration of shared culture, national and spiritual values, and traditions—wishing them abundance and well-being.

The presidents commended the successful development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan strategic allied relations across all areas, driven by the strong will of the two brotherly nations. The heads of state hailed the consistent implementation of their directives and the realization of joint projects aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. In this regard, they highlighted the increase in trade turnover and joint projects in mechanical engineering, textiles, electrical engineering, energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.

The presidents also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and future engagements.