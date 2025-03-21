Driving Innovation with Elements of Debut Economy: 2025MIECF Boosts Green Economy with Debut Projects from Nearly 20 Enterprises

MACAU, March 21 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) actively promotes elements of the debut economy, with nearly 20 enterprises showcasing new technologies and projects. Through themed matching sessions and the launch of green innovation projects, this year’s event is set to inject new momentum into the green platform.

Driving innovation with debut projects: the 2025MIECF creates a unique green debut platform

For the first time in its history, the 2025MIECF has introduced the “Debut Economy Projects Zone”, which is designed to promote the green consumer market and green transition through debut projects from different regions with a focus on the “launch–promotion” development model. Covering a wide range of fields such as green technology, smart energy, AI-driven green management, carbon neutrality, and circular economy, the debut projects to be presented at this year’s event include Robot Dog B2 – a mechanical dog capable of environmental monitoring and resource exploration, a liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging system for electric vehicles, and carbon capture technology for absorbing indoor carbon dioxide.

An exhibitor from the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin will launch a new type of biodegradable material – an innovation that can be used by small and medium-sized enterprises as well as consumers in various environmental protection scenarios. A Jiangsu-based technology enterprise will showcase an electric motorcycle with “automatic parking” function that can be controlled remotely via an application, making parking in tight spaces much more convenient for riders. Furthermore, the exhibition will also unveil the world’s first “solar-powered and wireless charging system for shared electric bikes”, which breaks traditional charging limitations by integrating efficient flexible solar panels with magnetic wireless charging technology, providing a user-friendly and low-carbon transport option for the public.

In addition, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” to be held during the event will provide debut projects with a platform for promotion and supply-demand matching through project roadshows and business matching.

Over 30 enterprises participate in the “ESG Awards for Excellence”, promoting green development in the GBA

Over 30 listed enterprises from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao will participate in the “ESG Awards for Excellence” during the 2025MIECF. These participants have also been invited to the “International Green and Low Carbon Project Matching Session” for networking and discussions, fostering communication and collaboration among businesses.

During the exhibition, a number of environmental organisations will organise activities including the “Guidelines for implementing carbon neutrality of convention and exhibition activities” Release Meeting and the Green Innovation Conference, all aimed at helping stakeholders seize the opportunities for green development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The 2025MIECF, hosted by the Macao SAR Government, will take place from 27 to 29 March at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao under the theme “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”.

For more information about the 2025MIECF, please contact the Event Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or by phone at (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account “MIECF”.