AI Becoming Game-Changing Editing Tool for PDF Files

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a means for transforming the way we handle large volumes of information. This is especially true for the digital publishing industry, whose players are realizing AI can be a game-changing tool, one that makes their workflows run smoother. PDF Guru , a popular online editing platform for PDF files, assists those seeking to safely and efficiently integrate AI into their digital publishing. The platform's AI-enabled software can summarize PDF files , helping users to quickly understand the key points. It’s a huge time-saver for busy professionals, including lawyers, teachers, researchers, or students, many of whom deal with complex documents. It also provides users with peace of mind via the security and protection measures built into the platform.Ihor Zakutynskyi, Head of Engineering at PDF Guru, said, “AI tools are changing the publishing world in complex ways. Some publishers use generative AI too much, which can hurt creative work and cause copyright problems. On the other hand, AI can help with editing and operational workflows by automating repetitive tasks.”Many others agree. The Association of Online Publishers’ Digital Publishing: Outlook and Priorities for 2025 report revealed that resistance to AI is on the decline among publishers. The latest survey revealed that a mere 11% of respondents are opposed to AI in publishing, less than half of last year’s figure (26%). Further, 77% of publishers are currently examining how workflows can be streamlined with AI.Creating content with an AI-enabled platform might seem easy, but getting the best results takes some thought. For the aforementioned summarization of a lengthy PDF document into a concise, more usable form, Zakutynskyi has some tips:1) Define what you’re looking for. Before you start, think about what you want. Are you looking for a quick overview, specific details, or just the main points from certain sections?2) Ensure that your PDF is readable. If your document is a scanned file or image, use a tool to convert it into editable text.3) Break down long documents. If your document is long, break it into smaller parts, like chapters or sections. Summarizing smaller chunks makes it easier to get accurate results.4) Keep file sizes small. The smaller the size of your PDF, the faster it will be processed. To reduce file size, you can use a PDF compressor. Simply upload your file and get a smaller version in seconds.5) Be specific. The more clear you are the better your outcome will be. For example: “Highlight the three most important points from Section 4.”6) Review and adjust. If something is missing or unclear, ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into the content.7) Keep it short. Don’t try to combine multiple questions in one request.“Overall, AI is a useful tool if we use it carefully and make sure to a keep the human touch present in our creative work,” Zakutynskyi said.The adoption of AI is just getting started. AI will use predictive analytics to plan editorial calendars better and tailor content to reader interests. AI tools will automate editing and formatting to free up creative talent for quality storytelling. Zakutynskyi concluded, "At the same time, we need to manage risks around quality and ethics to ensure the technology supports, rather than replaces, human insight.”--------ABOUT PDF GURU:Founded in 2023, PDF Guru is a popular online platform for managing and editing PDF files. Blending simplicity with power, it is a one-stop shop for all pdf-related needs. The platform’s 25 million users upload nearly 28 million files annually. For more information, visit https://pdfguru.com/

