Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Surpass USD 105.26 Billion by 2032

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast

Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Reach USD 105.26 billion by 2032; Confrontation of Climate-stable Future by Organizations to Fuel Market Growth

North America dominated the green technology and sustainability market with a market share of 29.92% in 2023.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 17.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 20.90 billion in 2024 to USD 105.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% over the study period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Green Technology and Sustainability Market Forecast, 2024-2032”.Green technologies and sustainability are inclusive of advanced solutions related to the environment, which are used for the security of the atmosphere, and natural resources, enhancement of sustainability development, and mitigation or minimization of undesirable effects from human-made actions on the surroundings. The surging investment by prominent companies in the development of customized services and solutions is propelling market growth.Get a Free Sample Research PDFImpact of Generative AIDeployment of Generative AI into Existing Green Technology Solutions to Support Market GrowthSeveral sustainability initiatives and innovations globally are expected to be witnessed in the market in 2024. In addition, more accurate codes and models are poised to reshape the market in the coming years with the evolution of technology.Drivers and Restraints:Future of Climate Stability Confronted by Companies to Impel Market GrowthMany programs have been declared by private organizations and governments for a climate-stable future. Thus, the quick uptake of green technology and sustainability practices are being fueled by these initiatives implemented by such firms.However, the steep costs related to these solutions may impede the growth of green technology and sustainability in the market.Segmentation:Rising Inclination of Companies to Invest in Market-related Service Providers to Spur the Services Segment GrowthIn terms of components, the market is divided into services and solutions. The services segment is poised to expand at an accelerated pace in the coming years due to the surging inclination of players to invest in market-related service providers.General Awareness Among the Population to Bolster the Cloud Segment ExpansionOn the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment secured the largest green technology and sustainability market share in 2023. The growing uptake of cloud-based solutions is due to general awareness among the population, which is driving the segment growth.Several Advantages Offered by Investments in the Green Technology Market to Boost the Large Enterprise Segment GrowthConcerning enterprise type, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment occupied the majority of the share in 2023. Large enterprises get many advantages by investing in the green technology market. This factor augments the expansion of the large enterprise segment.Emergence of Green Buildings as Significant Trends to Surge the Segment ExpansionBased on application, the market for green technology and sustainability is segregated into crop monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, carbon footprint management, soil condition/moisture monitoring, air and water pollution monitoring, fire detection, green building, forest monitoring, sustainable mining and exploration, water management, and other. The green building segment registered the largest share in 2023. Green building technology has emerged as one of the key trends in the construction industry, which is impelling the segment growth.On the regional front, the market is classified into the Middle East & Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America.Ask for Customization-List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• IBM Corporation (U.S.)• Sensus (Xylem Inc.) (U.S.)• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• ENGIE Impact (France)• General Electric Company (U.S.)• Schneider Electric (France)• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)• CropX Inc. (Israel)• Taranis Visual Ltd. (U.S.)• Cority (Canada)Regional Insights:North America Led Due to Technological InnovationsNorth America captured the largest share in the green technology and sustainability market in 2023. The innovations in technology, effective sustainability targets by players based across the region, regulatory measures, and consumer awareness are driving regional growth.Asia Pacific is poised to depict substantial growth due to the rising smart city initiatives.Competitive Landscape:Market Leaders Prioritize Receiving Approvals for Proposals to Boost Their PositionInvestments in emerging technologies are being made by leading companies for the introduction and deployment of green technology and sustainability solutions. Joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the strategies deployed by top companies to stand out from the competition. Many companies are also prioritizing the approvals of their proposals by the government to enhance their position.Report CoverageThe report provides an in-depth analysis of the key driving and restraining factors impacting the market growth. In addition, it highlights the notable industry developments, the COVID-19 pandemic impact, and the latest trends. The report further offers vital insights into the strategic initiatives undertaken by leading companies to stand out from the competition.Key Industry Development:March 2024: IBM unveiled a new request for proposals from non-profit organizations and the government for the IBM Sustainability Accelerator for the advancement of city resiliency. The company also unveiled a plan to boost investment in the social impact program by 50%.Quick Buy-Related Reports Facial Recognition Market Size, Share, Growth & Industry Report Touch Screen Display Market Size, Overview, Growth & ForecastAbout Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

