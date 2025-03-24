Finding Housing in Japan as a Foreigner? Oakhouse Makes It Easy

rental apartment system in Japan Oakhouse_1 Oakhouse_2 Oakhouse_3 Oakhouse_4

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakhouse, established in 1991, offers foreigners a convenient and flexible housing solution in Japan. Through its well-managed shared houses and furnished apartments, the company ensures a smooth transition with an easy application process, no guarantor required, and English-speaking support.

Securing accommodations in Japan as a foreigner can be challenging. Almost all real estate agencies cater primarily to Japanese tenants, making it rare to find a foreigner-friendly realtor. The rental process in Japan often involves high initial costs, including deposit, key money, and agency fees. Additionally, tenants usually need a Japanese guarantor, a Japanese phone number, and must sign long-term lease agreements, which can be overwhelming for newcomers still adjusting to life in Japan.

Why is it so stressful to find an apartment in Japan for a foreigner?

Here is a brief overview of the rental apartment system in Japan, particularly regarding the costs involved in the first month.

In all countries, the first month's rent payment tends to be higher due to overlapping costs such as deposits. However, 99% of rental apartments in Japan are completely unfurnished, meaning that first-time foreign residents must purchase furnishings before they can begin living in Japan. Purchasing furniture in a foreign country can also be time-consuming.

Many Japanese real estate agencies primarily serve Japanese clients, and some companies do not accommodate foreign visitors, even for email inquiries. Their websites are typically only available in Japanese. Contracts and other legal documents are typically written in Japanese.

Even if a foreign individual manages to locate a real estate agency that can assist with the process, the next step is often to sign a utility contract such as electricity and water authorities, which are also in Japanese.

Is there a solution?

There is a unique rental housing service company called Oakhouse. They started their rental housing business for foreigners back in 1991. As stated above, foreigners have difficulties finding a place to live in Japan. Oakhouse has 80 employees, 90% of them are bilingual in English. And their main business is Shared Houses.

A shared house is a type of co-living space where residents have private rooms but share common areas such as kitchens, living rooms, and sometimes even fitness gyms or theater rooms, and co-working spaces. In contrast to school dormitories or guest houses (small hotel/hostel), Oakhouse’s shared houses offer an optimal balance of privacy and community, making them an ideal housing choice for individuals who seek to establish connections while preserving their personal space.

Oakhouse’s Unique Features

Oakhouse takes shared living to the next level with its well-managed properties and foreigner-friendly services. Here’s what makes Oakhouse stand out:

●Low Initial Costs: No deposit, No key money, no agency fee, no guarantor required.

●Fully Furnished: Rooms come equipped with basic furniture, and shared spaces are designed for comfort and convenience.

●Flexible Contracts: Stay for a short (minimum 1 month) or long term, and even move between Oakhouse properties with ease.

●International Community: With residents from approximately 100 countries, Oakhouse offers a truly multicultural environment. About 70% of residents are foreigners, including students, professionals, and digital nomads. The primary language used in communication is English, making it easier for non-Japanese speakers to adapt while still experiencing Japanese culture.

●Social Residences: Oakhouse properties are more than just a place to stay—they are designed to enhance your living experience.

Most Social Residences are large-scale residences, offering an impressive sense of space and comfort. These properties are often more spacious than expected, featuring large shared areas such as fully equipped kitchens, stylish lounges, and co-working spaces.

These communal spaces encourage interaction and create a vibrant social environment. At the same time, private rooms provide a quiet and personal retreat when needed.

For those who enjoy socializing in open, welcoming spaces while still having the option of privacy, Oakhouse offers an ideal balance.

Why is Oakhouse So Popular?

Beyond its practical advantages, Oakhouse is popular because of the unique lifestyle it offers. Here are three key reasons why so many people choose to live here:

●Cultural Exchange: With residents from various countries, Oakhouse fosters cultural exchange while allowing individuals to immerse themselves in Japanese life.

●Exciting Events & Activities: Oakhouse hosts hundreds of social events annually, including language exchange meetups, traditional Japanese cultural experiences, and lively Halloween parties, ensuring residents always have something fun to participate in.

●A Sense of Belonging: Adjusting to a new country can sometimes feel isolating, but living in a shared house environment helps create a sense of connection and community. The shared living environment naturally fosters friendships, and many residents describe their housemates as a second family. Whether it's cooking together in the communal kitchen or having late-night conversations in the lounge, Oakhouse helps turn a simple stay into a meaningful experience.

A New Start with Oakhouse

Whether students, working professionals, or long-term travelers, residents can benefit from Oakhouse's flexible housing options. With accessible contracts, foreigner-friendly policies, and a strong community atmosphere, Oakhouse provides an excellent living environment for those beginning a new chapter in Japan.

Those interested in a shared house experience can explore available properties and become part of a thriving international community.

