Advancing the relationship on emergency management with the First Nations Leadership Council, Government of Canada, and Government of British Columbia

The First Nations Leadership Council, Indigenous Services Canada, and the B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness have been working together to advance the development of a new Multilateral Emergency Management Agreement that reflects the unique needs and priorities of First Nations in British Columbia.

The negotiation of this new agreement marks a significant milestone and recognizes First Nations as full and equal partners and provides a level of self-determination and control over emergency management services in their communities.

On March 20, 2025, the First Nations Leadership Council, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Kelly Greene, British Columbia’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, announced the completion of the Phase I negotiations. Achievements made in Phase I will bring immediate enhancements to emergency management funding and capacity for First Nations across British Columbia.

Examples of enhancements under Phase I include:

new funding of $2.5 million from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to establish 34 new emergency management program coordinator positions in high risk communities, in addition to the 14 existing positions already working in First Nations communities;

co-developing a risk-based funding approach;

confirming ISC funding of $2.8 million a year to support the 31 remaining eligible structural mitigation projects identified in the 2022 report by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada on Emergency Management in First Nations Communities; and

implementing significant improvements to the emergency response claims process to streamline procedures and ensure First Nations receive more timely reimbursements.

Additionally, the B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has launched the Disaster Resilience and Innovation Funding program to provide direct funding to First Nations and local governments in British Columbia. This program enhances capacity to withstand and adapt to natural and climate-driven hazards such as droughts, erosion, storms, floods, landslides, and tsunamis.

Enhancements achieved in Phase I provide a foundation for Phase II and Phase III, which will further develop the British Columbia First Nations Multilateral Emergency Management Agreement. These next phases will continue to advance the goal of recognizing full First Nations jurisdiction over emergency management services in their communities.

Quotes:

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, B.C. Assembly of First Nations –

“It is critical for First Nations to take a leading role in emergency management on our respective territories and work as equal partners with governments in upholding our knowledge, laws and values. This agreement signals an important step towards aligning with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including achieving full jurisdiction, authority, and decision-making in emergency response efforts. Through the implementation of the first phase of this agreement, we now have more tools to collectively work towards a more resilient and responsive emergency management system that benefits all communities throughout British Columbia.”

Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit Political Executive –

“In our collaborative effort to develop more resilient communities, we are excited to see the progress in the dialogue towards a new multilateral agreement, working towards recognizing First Nations as decision-makers in B.C. This is an important step that will ensure B.C. First Nations are full participants in emergency management decisions that impact our communities including the program and regulation development that address the four pillars of emergency management through the lens of the Sendai Framework.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs –

“Effective Emergency Management demands an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

Chief Don Tom, vice-president, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs –

“The human-induced climate crisis has led to a rapid increase in the amount of emergencies that British Columbians have to deal with, in drastically shorter and shorter timeframes. We are pleased to be working toward a new system for emergency management in B.C. that upholds First Nations inherent title and rights. We look forward to having our authority recognized and for decisions about our territories to be made with us.”

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Indigenous Services –

“First Nations communities have faced the brunt of climate emergencies for far too long. These aren’t just statistics – these are families and communities dealing with the real impacts of floods, fires, and droughts. By completing Phase I negotiations alongside our First Nations partners, we're putting resources and decision-making power where they belong – in the hands of communities. This is what meaningful partnership looks like: $2.5 million for new emergency coordinators, streamlined processes, and recognition of First Nations’ inherent right to manage emergencies on their territories. There’s more work ahead, but this is a significant step toward true self-determination.”

The Honourable Kelly Greene, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness –

“Our collaborative work toward a new Multilateral Emergency Management Agreement for First Nations aligns with B.C.’s Emergency and Disaster Management Act, which was developed through consultation and co-operation with First Nations. Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of these lands since time immemorial, so it is critical to include Indigenous knowledge and decision-making to keep people and communities safe. It is our commitment – and our collective responsibility – to recognize First Nations as full and equal partners in emergency management.”

Quick facts:

Through the Capacity Enhancement fund, ISC has invested $1.7 million annually to support 14 permanent emergency management program co-ordinators across British Columbia.

The risk-based approach being co-developed by the partners will provide First Nations with more transparency in knowing how ISC emergency management funding is allocated, such as Indigenous Services Canada’s Non-Structural Mitigation and Preparedness program, with an annual allocation of $2.8 million that will be utilized to support preparedness activities for those highest-risk communities.

ISC British Columbia region increased the funding for structural mitigation projects from $2.5 million in 2021-2022 to just over $17 million in 2023-2024.

Since 2017, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness disaster preparedness and mitigation programs have provided funding to 138 First Nations communities for 482 projects totalling approximately $87.1 million, consisting of $60.6 million in provincial funds and $26.5 million in federal and recipient funds.

The First Nations Leadership Council is formed by the political executives of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit, and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness also established the Indigenous Engagement Requirements Funding Program in 2023, which offers funding to First Nations and local authorities in British Columbia to support the implementation of new Indigenous engagement requirements, including consultation and cooperation under the Emergency and Disaster Management Act. The intention of the funding is to address capacity needs, support relationship-building, and enhance collaboration in Indigenous engagement.

In November 2024, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness provided information on accessing a second year of funding through the Indigenous Engagement Requirements Funding Program and the Emergency Management and Climate Readiness team will be following up with First Nations through to March 2025.

Over two years, $36 million is being offered to local authorities and First Nations in B.C. under the Indigenous Engagement Requirements Funding Program.

