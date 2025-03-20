Special Public Avalanche Warning in place for central Rockies

CANADA, March 20 - From Avalanche Canada: https://avalanche.ca/news/20250320-spaw

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, Alberta Parks, and the Province of British Columbia, has issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across the central Rockies. The warning applies to Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, and Jasper National Parks, Kananaskis Country, and areas immediately adjacent to those parks. It is in effect immediately and remains in place through Monday, March 24.

Recent storm snow overlies a weak snowpack structure and has produced numerous very large avalanches over the last two weeks. Avalanches triggered on this layer have propagated widely, even through forested areas, and may involve the entire depth of the snowpack. There have been several serious avalanche incidents in this time, including two fatal incidents, and the snowpack is dangerous and unpredictable. Avalanches may also be triggered remotely, meaning they could be initiated from a distance. Warming, sun, and stormy weather will all increase the likelihood of triggering an avalanche.

“While natural avalanche activity is beginning to taper off, the snowpack remains primed for human-triggering,” says Stephen Holeczi, Visitor Safety Specialist at Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks. “This is an unstable and highly volatile situation,” Holeczi cautions, because “Weak layers are buried under up to 90 cm of storm snow, and more snow expected by the weekend will add to slabs over those weak layers.” He adds, “the complex snowpack in the central Rockies continues to demand caution, conservative decision-making, and careful terrain choices.”

It is important that backcountry recreationists remain alert to the dangerous avalanche conditions and don’t become complacent as the natural avalanche activity declines. It is essential to choose low-angle terrain without overhead hazard or terrain traps. Avalanches on this layer may run far and release unpredictably, and slopes with tracks on them should not be considered safe.

To reduce risk, Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada, and Alberta Parks recommend:

Sticking to lower-angle slopes (less than 30 degrees)

Avoid terrain with exposure to overhead hazard, terrain traps, or runout zones

Avoiding avalanche terrain

Avoiding sun-exposed slopes during warm and/or sunny conditions

“With a special public avalanche warning in effect for Kananaskis Country, we want to make sure anyone heading to the mountains exercise extreme caution,” said Todd Loewen, Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks. “All backcountry users should educate themselves on avalanche terrain, avalanche safety equipment and companion rescue, and stay up to date on advisories and warnings in the area. Taking the time to fully prepare yourself and avoid dangerous avalanche conditions will help keep you and those around you safe.”

“The snowpack in the Rockies is complex and highly unstable at the moment, posing a significant avalanche risk,” said Kelly Greene, BC Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “If you were considering going into the backcountry this weekend, I strongly urge you to put your safety first. Now is the time to exercise extreme caution, follow the advice and guidance of Avalanche Canada, and make well-informed decisions.”

Backcountry users should always check the avalanche forecast at https://avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry group must carry essential rescue gear—an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel — and have the training to use it.

For a map of the SPAW regions, click: https://asset.cloudinary.com/avalanche-ca/5179b632436737b18001e0033028f487