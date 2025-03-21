Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine Wins Bronze Award in the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Customer Service Accolades

Golden Hour's award winning team earns new recognition for excellence in customer service

We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in veterinary telemedicine.” — Jeffrey Fields, VP of Customer Service

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine has been honored with a Bronze StevieAward in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognizing its outstanding commitment to providing exceptional customer support to veterinary clinics nationwide.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business Awards Golden Hour ’s recognition in this prestigious program highlights its dedication to fast, reliable, and expert telemedicine customer service and support for veterinary professionals.Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.Golden Hour provides teleradiology, ECG, Tele-ICU, and Tele-Anesthesia consultation services, ensuring veterinary clinics receive expert interpretations and monitoring with unmatched speed and accuracy. With a customer service team available to onboard, train, and support veterinary professionals worldwide, Golden Hour ensures a seamless telemedicine experience, allowing clinics to provide the best possible care to their patients."We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in veterinary telemedicine,” said Jeffrey Fields, VP of Customer Service. “At Golden Hour, we prioritize speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction, making sure every clinic gets the support they need—exactly when they need it."Golden Hour boasts the most experienced and decorated team in the industry, with team members having earned well over 100 awards for customer service, support, and innovation. This outstanding recognition reinforces Golden Hour’s position as a leader in advanced animal healthcare solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.