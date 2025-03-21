MindWaveDAO Team Unveils Token Progress, Exchange Listings and Compliance Achievements at Digital Asset Summit NYC 2025

Dr.Vin Menon takes center stage to announce the road map towards NILA exchange lisitng

Driving DeFi forward with verified smart contracts, regulatory compliance, and key exchange listings for the NILA Token.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindWaveDAO is proud to announce that the NILA team actively participated in the Digital Asset Summit 2025 held in New York City, where they engaged with institutional investors, blockchain pioneers, and regulatory experts to explore the evolving landscape of digital assets and global compliance frameworks.Building on the momentum from the summit, the NILA team took the stage at Bitcoin Palooza NYC 2025 on March 19 to announce a significant milestone: the official listing of NILA Tokens on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges.The team highlighted NILA Token’s growing impact on decentralized finance (DeFi), emphasizing its role in advancing security, transparency, and regulatory readiness in the digital asset space. These principles remain core to MindWaveDAO’s mission to align blockchain innovation with responsible growth.In line with its commitment to industry best practices, MindWaveDAO has completed a comprehensive smart contract audit and obtained a legal opinion review for NILA Tokens. The verified smart contract has been published on BSC Scan, underlining the project’s dedication to openness and long-term integrity.Verified NILA Token Contract Address:0x00f8Da33734FeB9b946fEC2228C25072D2e2E41fThe NILA team’s presence at both events reflects MindWaveDAO’s continued efforts to collaborate with key stakeholders, drive innovation, and uphold the highest standards in blockchain development.To learn more about MindWaveDAO and the NILA Token, visit:🔗 Buy NILA Now: https://sale.mindwavedao.com 🌐 Official Website: https://www.mindwavedao.com NILA Token Listing on a major ExchangeThe NILA Token listing on reputed Exchange marks a key step in MindWaveDAO’s commitment to providing a secure, high-growth financial ecosystem for investors. This move aligns with the company’s mission to integrate Bitcoin-backed financial solutions with real-world industries, including AdTech and InsurTech.MindWaveDAO at Bitcoin Palooza NYCBitcoin Palooza is an electrifying celebration of Bitcoin culture, music, art, and blockchain innovation, bringing together leading voices in the digital asset space. Dr. Vin Menon, Co-founder & Strategic Advisor of MindWaveDAO, will be a featured speaker, sharing insights on the future of BTC yield-generating DeFi, InsurTech applications, and AI-driven financial strategies.About MindWaveDAOMindWaveDAO is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation. With a Bitcoin-backed foundation, institutional-grade security, and AI-powered yield strategies, the platform is creating a secure, scalable, and high-growth ecosystem for the future of digital finance.As Bitcoin Palooza NYC 2025 approaches, MindWaveDAO invites the global blockchain community to witness this landmark listing and the continued expansion of BTC-backed decentralized finance.As part of this milestone event, MindWaveDAO’s NILA Token will be listed on major Exchange, expanding its accessibility and strengthening its role in decentralized finance.MindWaveDAO at Bitcoin Palooza NYCBitcoin Palooza is an electrifying celebration of Bitcoin culture, music, art, and blockchain innovation, bringing together leading voices in the digital asset space. Dr. Vin Menon, Co-founder & Strategic Advisor of MindWaveDAO, will be a featured speaker, sharing insights on the future of BTC yield-generating DeFi, InsurTech applications, and AI-driven financial strategies.About GlobalBoost MediaGlobalBoost Media is a blockchain-based media company dedicated to decentralizing digital and social media while empowering content creators, publishers, and investors.For more information, visit www.globalboo.st or follow us on X (Twitter) @GlobalBoost.

