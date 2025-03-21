Valortec Launches Self-Defense Fundamentals Class for Women in Central Florida Amid Rising Safety Concerns

a great day at the range valortec logo woman 1 on 1 training

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to a recent wave of nighttime assaults targeting women in Altamonte Springs, Valortec, a woman-veteran-owned self-defense training company, offers a Self-Defense Fundamentals Class to empower women with the skills and confidence to protect themselves.With crime and personal safety concerns on the rise, Valortec is committed to providing real-world self-defense training tailored specifically for women. The course will cover situational awareness, escape and evasion tactics, effective striking techniques, and basic firearm safety and handling (optional).“Women deserve to feel safe and confident wherever they go,” said Eva Madison, founder of Valortec. “Our mission is to give women the tools they need to recognize threats, respond effectively, and take control of their own safety. This isn’t about fear—it’s about empowerment.”Why This Class is CriticalWomen are disproportionately targeted in violent crimes, and lack of preparedness can make them even more vulnerable. Valortec’s training is designed to:Increase awareness and teach women how to identify threats before they escalate.Provide hands-on training in defensive techniques and strategies.Boost confidence in high-stress situations.Offer an optional introduction to firearm safety, ensuring that women who choose to be armed do so responsibly.No prior experience is necessary—this class is open to all women who want to take charge of their personal security.About ValortecValortec is a Central Florida-based self-defense and firearms training company founded by a U.S. military veteran with years of experience in personal protection, law enforcement, and tactical training. As a woman-owned business, Valortec understands the unique safety challenges women face and is dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering learning environment.Media Contact:H TorresCOO / Master InstructorValortec407-698-3396herfel@valortec.com### About ValortecValortec is a premier self-defense and firearms training company dedicated to empowering individuals with practical, life-saving skills. Founded by a U.S. military veteran, Valortec specializes in real-world defense training, firearm safety, and personal security tactics.

