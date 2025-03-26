Gomboc.ai Launches VSCode Plugin to Eliminate Cloud Security Bottlenecks in IaC Deployments

Gomboc.AI

New IDE Integration Empowers Developers to Build Secure Cloud Infrastructure Directly Within Their Workflow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era of ever-evolving cloud service offerings, engineering and security technical debt continues to grow beyond organizations’ capacity to address it. Security teams are forced to chase down developers for fixes and developers spend countless hours fixing issues which slow down product delivery cadence.

Gomboc.ai, a leader in cloud security for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), today announced the launch of its new VSCode IDE plugin, designed to seamlessly integrate security into the developer workflow.

This powerful tool directly addresses the critical challenge of security becoming a bottleneck to deployment, enabling engineers to build secure cloud infrastructure without disrupting their development process.

"In today's fast-paced DevOps environments, security cannot be an afterthought," said Matt Sweeney, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Gomboc.ai. "We've seen firsthand how security checks slow down code reviews, forcing engineers to pause feature development and address security requests, ultimately delaying software releases. Our new VSCode plugin eliminates this pain point by providing immediate, accurate code changes that fulfill security requirements, directly within the developer's IDE."

The Gomboc.ai VSCode plugin empowers developers to:

- Identify and Remediate Security Issues in Real-Time: Detect misconfiguration and vulnerabilities as they code, receiving instant feedback and suggested fixes.

- Automate Security Compliance: Ensure IaC code adheres to security best practices and compliance standards without manual intervention.

- Accelerate Deployment Cycles: Eliminate security-related delays in CI/CD pipelines, enabling faster and more frequent software releases.

- Seamlessly Integrate Security into GitOps Workflows: Incorporate security directly into the development process, aligning with modern DevOps practices.

- Receive Contextual and Actionable Feedback: Understand why a security control is required and how to implement it correctly, reducing the learning curve.

"Our goal is to shift security left, empowering developers to build secure infrastructure from the start," added Matt Sweeney. "By integrating directly into the VSCode environment, we provide developers with the tools they need to proactively address security concerns, eliminating the need for lengthy review cycles and reducing the risk of security vulnerabilities in production environments."

The Gomboc.ai VSCode plugin is now available for download. To learn more about Gomboc.ai's cloud security platform and its new VSCode plugin, visit https://www.gomboc.ai

About Gomboc.ai:

Gomboc.ai is a leading provider of cloud security solutions for Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Our platform empowers organizations to build secure and compliant cloud infrastructure by automating security checks and providing actionable insights directly within the development workflow.

We help DevOps teams accelerate deployment cycles and reduce the risk of security vulnerabilities in production environments or contact: Matthew Sweeney Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer , Gomboc.ai at matt.sweeney@gomboc.ai - 315-706-1502

Legal Disclaimer:

