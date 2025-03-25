iBridge LLC's Services Group Evolves into iBridge Smart Solutions, Championing AI and Innovation

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge LLC is excited to announce that it has renamed its services group from iB Business Services to iBridge Smart Solutions. This rebranding signifies a significant milestone and highlights the company's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies to enhance business process outsourcing (BPO), legal preparation, and document imaging management.

For over twenty years, iB Business Services (now iBridge Smart Solutions), based in Bengaluru, India, has offered a diverse range of essential back office, legal, medical, and other digital transformation services. With a resolute focus on AI investment, the company has pioneered hybrid AI innovations to refine and elevate its processes.

"We are among the few companies offering the technical advantages of AI while maintaining absolute quality control," said Desh Urs, founder and CEO of iBridge LLC. "By integrating advanced AI models with our expert human specialists, we empower superior enhancement, extraction, and analysis capabilities."

iBridge Smart Solutions is a leader in revolutionizing the conversion of legacy and archival documents into digital formats, a prowess honed over decades of dedicated expertise. From scanned documents and bound books to intricate maps and century-old cursive records, we transform invaluable information into accessible, actionable insights. Our Smart Solutions team offers unparalleled support in PAGA and payroll litigation, as well as in the meticulous extraction and formatting of medical records. Additionally, we specialize in social media forensics, delivering precise and reliable results.

Our name may have changed, but our unwavering commitment to quality, exceptional service, and putting our customers first remains the same.

About iBridge LLC

iBridge has helped organizations around the globe for more than two decades. We are a Microsoft Solution Provider supporting the legal, healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, financial, and education industries. We deliver the latest technologies and expert services to support their growth and increase their profitability. With employees distributed over three continents, we have the resources to solve problems immediately and maintain long-term partnerships.

