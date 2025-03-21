L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Gala Broadcasting Live

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future Gala date announced.

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41, with winners from five countries, Awards Gala to air live on April 10.

It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Year 41 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks the start of another decade for the Contests as Galaxy Press and Author Services, Inc., L. Ron Hubbard’s literary agency, prepare for its April 10 gala honoring winners flown in from five countries to receive their trophies and to be acknowledged as the best new writers and illustrators of science fiction and fantasy: Canada, China, Hungary, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.The event begins streaming live at 7:00 PM PST on www.WritersoftheFuture.com . Masters of Illusion Magician Naathan Pham will take the stage with his world-class magic, beginning a night of wonder and excitement at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards ceremony. All winners will be recognized and awarded with a handsome trophy. However, only two winners, one writer, and one illustrator, will take home the grand prize trophy and checks for $5,000.L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”Based on the Writing Contest’s success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide aspiring artists with the same opportunity.The awards gala culminates a week-long workshop taught by several of the biggest names in science fiction and fantasy writing and illustration. The writers’ workshop will be led by coordinating judge, Jody Lynn Nye (“Mythology” series), and Tim Powers (“On Stranger Tides”), with guest instructors Kevin J. Anderson (“Dune” prequels), Orson Scott Card (“Ender’s Game”), Nina Kiriki Hoffman (“The Thread That Binds the Bones”), Katherine Kurtz (“Deryni” Series), Todd McCaffrey (“Dragonsblood”), Rebecca Moesta (“Crystal Doors”), Larry Niven (“Ringworld”), Robert J. Sawyer (“The Downloaded”), and S.M. Stirling (“Draka” Series). Illustrators will be taught by Echo and Lazarus Chernik, with guest instructors Laura Freas Beraha, Craig Elliott, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Rob Prior, and Irvin Rodriguez, plus a live video presentation by Ciruelo, Bob Eggleton, Larry Elmore, and Dan dos Santos.Winners to be published in “ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 ” are:Writers of the Future Contest WinnersFIRST QUARTER1. Sandra Skalski“Slip Stone”2. Jefferson Snow“The Rune Witch”3. Barlow Crassmont“The Boy from Elsewhen”SECOND QUARTER1. Randyn C. J. Bartholomew“Ascii”2. Lauren McGuire“Karma Birds”3. Seth Atwater Jr.“A World of Repetitions”THIRD QUARTER1. T.R. Naus“Storm Damage”2. Ian Keith“Blackbird Stone”3. Joel C. Scoberg“The Stench of Freedom”FOURTH QUARTER1. Patrick MacPhee“Thirty Minutes or It’s a Paradox”2. Andrew Jackson“Code L1”3. Robert F. Lowell“Kill Switch”Illustrators of the Future Contest WinnersFIRST QUARTERHaileigh EnriquezCL ForsDaniel MontifarSECOND QUARTERDavid HoffrichterTremani SutcliffeHailee RojasTHIRD QUARTERJohn BarlowHeatherAnne LeeBreanda PetschFOURTH QUARTERCam CollinsMarianna MesterJordan SmajstrlaThe success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.