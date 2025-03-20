Idaho Fish and Game relocates female moose and calf from community in Bingham County

On the morning of March 19, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel responded to a report of three moose wandering in the community of Riverside, about 10 miles west of Blackfoot in Bingham County.

Two of the moose, a female and her calf, were tranquilized and relocated from a Riverside neighborhood to a more remote location in southeast Idaho, away from neighborhoods and roads. Idaho Fish and Game was not able to capture the third moose, a yearling, because it retreated from the area where tranquilizing wasn't feasible.

Idaho Fish and Game has received several calls about moose wandering among houses, on roads, and near an elementary school in this part of Bingham County over the past few weeks.

Most of the time, Idaho Fish and Game chooses to leave moose to find their way back to suitable habitats away from people. However, considering this was a female and her calf persisting for several days in a residential area and because of concern for public and wildlife safety, the decision was made to relocate the animals.

Though moose look awkward and clumsy, they are strong, quick animals known to charge people and pets, especially when protecting young. If you encounter a moose on the trail or in your neighborhood, remember to give them plenty of space-- never approach moose, and keep your pets from doing the same.

Fish and Game wishes to thank the homeowners in this Riverside neighborhood for reporting these moose as well as for their patience and tolerance for these unique backyard visitors.