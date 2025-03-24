Chincoteague Island Tours Announces New Eco-Tourism Experience, "The Grand Odyssey"

Chincoteague Island

Chincoteague Island Tours has announced a new guided tour experience to explore the natural beauty, history, and wildlife of Chincoteague & Assateague Islands.

This isn’t just a tour—it’s a journey into the wild heart of Chincoteague.” — Stephen Harrison

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chincoteague Island Tours has announced the launch of a new guided tour experience, "The Grand Odyssey", for visitors to explore the natural beauty, history, and wildlife of Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.This eco-tourism initiative provides guests with unique opportunities to observe the Chincoteague wild ponies, explore scenic landscapes, and learn about the region’s rich history through a combination of Golf Cart Tours E-Bike Adventures , and Kayak Rentals An Immersive Exploration of Chincoteague & Assateague.Led by local guides with extensive knowledge of the area, "The Grand Odyssey" offers small-group excursions through the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and other lesser-known locations. Participants will have the opportunity to:✅ Take a guided Golf Cart Tour through scenic trails, spotting local wildlife and historic landmarks.✅ Ride an E-Bike along picturesque routes, experiencing the island’s natural beauty up close.✅ Explore the waterways by Kayak, paddling through coastal marshes and observing diverse marine life."Chincoteague Island is a destination rich in history and natural beauty, and this tour offers visitors a new way to experience it firsthand," said Stephen Harrison, CEO of Chincoteague Island Tours. "We’re excited to provide an opportunity for guests to engage with the environment in a way that is both educational and memorable."Sustainable Tourism & Wildlife Conservation."The Grand Odyssey" aligns with Chincoteague Island Tours’ commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation education. By offering small-group tours, the company ensures minimal environmental impact while enhancing visitor engagement. Guides provide insights into local ecology, conservation efforts, and the history of the region, fostering a greater appreciation for Chincoteague’s unique landscape and wildlife.Booking & Availability:The new tours will be available starting April 1, 2025, with options for sunrise, daytime, and sunset excursions. Reservations can be made online or by phone.🔗 More Information & Booking: www.chincoteagueislandtours.com 📞 Contact: (757) 990-5954About Chincoteague Island Tours:Chincoteague Island Tours specializes in guided land and water-based tours, providing visitors with a unique way to explore the rich history, wildlife, and natural beauty of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The company offers educational and eco-friendly excursions, including Golf Cart Tours, E-Bike Adventures, and Kayak Rentals.

