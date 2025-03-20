Wildfire danger remains high as MDC crews continue to battle blazes in southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Wednesday afternoon and evening, dry conditions and high winds sparked several wildfires in the southern part of the state on private land, conservation areas, and National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service lands. Even though most of the fires were contained by Thursday morning, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) urges caution as higher-than-normal fire-danger conditions exist across most of southern Missouri.

Specially trained MDC firefighting teams from the region worked with the U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments to contain and suppress the wildfires. MDC is also mobilizing staff and equipment from other regions around the state to relieve staff that have been actively fighting fire for several days, including ones burning in and around the Caney Mountain Conservation Area in Ozark County and part of the Current River Conservation Area in Reynolds County.

HELP PREVENT WILDFIRES

MDC reminds people to be careful with any activities that could cause a wildfire and offers the following information:

OUTDOOR BURNING: Don’t burn during wrong conditions. Dry grass, high temperatures, low humidity, and wind make fire nearly impossible to control. Check with local fire departments regarding burn bans that may be in place. A person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.

DRIVING OFF ROAD: Wildfires can start when dry fuel, such as grass, comes in contact with catalytic converters. Think twice before driving into and across a grassy field. Never park over tall, dry grass or piles of leaves that can touch the underside of a vehicle. When driving vehicles off road, regularly inspect the undercarriage to ensure that fuel and brake lines are intact, and no oil leaks are apparent. Always carry an approved fire extinguisher on vehicles that are used off road. Check for the presence of spark arresters on ATV exhausts.

MAKING A CAMPFIRE: Clear a generous zone around fire rings. Store unused firewood a good distance from a campfire. Never use gasoline, kerosene, or other flammable liquid to start a fire. Keep campfires small and controllable. Keep fire-extinguishing materials, such as a rake, shovel, and bucket of water, close. Extinguish campfires each night and before leaving camp, even if it’s just for a few moments. Learn more about camping on MDC areas at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping.

CIGARETTE BUTTS: Discarded cigarette butts can cause wildfires. Such was the probable cause of a recent wildfire at the MDC Columbia Bottom Conservation Area near Spanish Lake that burned more than 100 acres.

CALL FOR HELP: Call 911 at the first sign of a fire getting out of control.

REPORT FOREST ARSON: Wildfires are sometimes set by vandals. Help stop arson by calling 800-392-1111 and reporting any potential arson activities. Callers will remain anonymous, and rewards are possible.

RED FLAG WARNINGS: The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings when the danger of wildfires is high, typically from drought conditions or warm weather with very low humidity and high or erratic winds. Learn more at www.weather.gov/.

HELP PREVENT WILDFIRES: Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/wildfire-prevention.

FIRE DEPARTMENT SUPPORT: MDC supports about 700 rural fire departments around the state by providing tens-of-thousands of dollars in annual grant monies that help these small-town, mostly volunteer fire departments buy personal protective gear and firefighting equipment. Grant funds are used on everything from radios and other communication equipment to chainsaws, hoses, and hand tools. Funding for the program is provided by MDC and the U.S. Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Program. For more information on how MDC helps fire departments around the state, visit the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/fire-department-assistance-programs.