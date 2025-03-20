Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,446 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers introductory turkey hunting class April 1 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Spring is here, and the toms are strutting — it's turkey season! For generations, Missourians have enjoyed chasing these elusive birds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Turkey Hunting 101 class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The same class will be offered online at the same time.

Wild turkeys are a cautious bird and getting close to them is a challenge. MDC Community Education Assistant John Rittel will talk about the equipment, strategies, scouting, and turkey calls needed to be a successful turkey hunter.

Turkey Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 9 and older. It is appropriate for families. Children ages 9 to 15 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is required.

To register for the in-person class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207037.

To register for the virtual class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207038.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. Direct any questions about the program to john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC offers introductory turkey hunting class April 1 in Blue Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more