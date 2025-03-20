MDC offers introductory turkey hunting class April 1 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Spring is here, and the toms are strutting — it's turkey season! For generations, Missourians have enjoyed chasing these elusive birds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Turkey Hunting 101 class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The same class will be offered online at the same time.

Wild turkeys are a cautious bird and getting close to them is a challenge. MDC Community Education Assistant John Rittel will talk about the equipment, strategies, scouting, and turkey calls needed to be a successful turkey hunter.

Turkey Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 9 and older. It is appropriate for families. Children ages 9 to 15 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is required.

To register for the in-person class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207037.

To register for the virtual class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207038.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. Direct any questions about the program to john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.