Griggs County Central Students visit the Supreme Court

Led by Mr. Carson Reiniets, Juniors and Seniors from Griggs County Central visited the Supreme Court on March 20, as part of their trip to the capitol and observe the Legislative session. Students learned about the design and function of the state court system, how cases move through the court system, and differences between the federal and state supreme courts.

