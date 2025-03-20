U.S. Border Patrol: Three fatalities underscore the deadly risks of illegal border crossings

SAN DIEGO — Three people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S./Mexico border were discovered deceased in two separate U.S.-Mexico border crossings on March 14, the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector reported.

In the first incident, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brown Field station responded to a rescue call and encountered an adult female, later identified as the individual who made the call for help, near the Cuchama Truck Trail in the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Agents also discovered a deceased woman on scene. Subsequent interviews indicated both women illegally crossed into the U.S. approximately five miles west of the Tecate Port of Entry. Agents requested EMS, who responded to evaluate both subjects. Once cleared by medical personnel, the caller was transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and removal. The San Diego Sheriff’s Office responded to assume control of the investigation and the extraction of the decedent.

Less than an hour later, at 7:20 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Chula Vista station responded to another distress call in the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Three people suspected of illegally crossing the border reported being lost and complained of hypothermia symptoms, difficulty breathing, lack of water or food, and low, cell phone battery. Upon arrival, agents located a 16-year-old female and two deceased males, one of which was identified as the minor’s father. Agents requested EMS for the minor, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. After being cleared and released from the hospital, the minor was transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing. The San Diego Sheriff’s Office responded to assume control of the investigation and the extraction of the decedents.

The next night, at 11:05 p.m., Brown Field agents responded to another distress call from the Otay Mountains, this one from a stranded subject with an ankle injury. With the assistance of an Army helicopter, agents were able to locate the subject, who was later determined to be illegally present in the U.S. The subject declined medical assistance but was given food, water, and electrolytes. The agents transported him off the mountain to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and removal.

These events took place during a storm in the San Diego region, where mountain temperatures dropped to near-freezing levels. San Diego Sector continues to emphasize the dangers of illegally crossing the border at any time of the year. Those who attempt the hazardous crossing often face the risk of dehydration, starvation, heat stroke, and hypothermia.

“Our message for anyone who might attempt an illegal crossing into the U.S. is simple: Don’t do it,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “The Otay Mountain wilderness is unpredictable and unforgiving. Extreme conditions and harsh terrain can lead to injuries and death to you or your loved ones, so don’t break the law; and avoid the risk.”