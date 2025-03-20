Prime Minister Carney announces $187 million to help Jasper rebuild

CANADA, March 20 - Jasper is Canada’s crown jewel. As the town’s residents and businesses rebuild from last summer’s devastating wildfire, the Government of Canada will be there to support the community.

Today in Edmonton, Prime Minister Carney is announcing a $187 million investment to repair and rebuild critical infrastructure in Jasper National Park. This funding, provided to Parks Canada over two years, will support the reconstruction of roads, campgrounds, trails, and permanent staff housing, and help provide interim housing options for staff and residents during rebuilding.

This infrastructure is essential to the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. The funding announced today will help accelerate rebuilding during the construction season beginning in May – avoiding delays and ensuring these critical repairs are completed effectively.

“During last summer’s devasting Jasper wildfire, Canadians came together to protect and support this incredible town. Our new investment will help restore Canada’s crown jewel and help the people of Jasper rebuild their park, their economy, and their lives.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

