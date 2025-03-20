Dancing Creek Farm Launches the Pet Trust Fund in Partnership with Haven Mia Bella to Ensure Lifelong Pet Care

Long and short term dog boarding, dog training and Dogcation in Virginia

CASCADE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dancing Creek Farm, a premier long-term and short-term dog boarding facility in Virginia, is proud to announce the launch of the Pet Trust Fund in partnership with Haven Mia Bella, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This innovative program is designed to provide lifelong, compassionate care for pets, ensuring their well-being in the event their owners are no longer able to care for them.Under the leadership of Tamara Belotti, director of Haven Mia Bella, this initiative offers a secure and structured approach to pet care. Whether it involves housing pets in climate-controlled cabins at Dancing Creek Farm or collaborating with trusted sanctuaries, the Pet Trust Fund guarantees a loving and nurturing environment tailored to each pet’s needs.How the Pet Trust Fund Works?The Pet Trust Fund ensures that pets receive continuous care, proper nutrition, and veterinary services. Additionally, pet owners receive regular updates, photographs, and progress reports for complete peace of mind. If a caregiver or sanctuary is no longer able to provide care, Tamara Belotti personally steps in to ensure a smooth transition.How to Set Up a Pet Trust with Haven Mia Bella?To secure long-term pet care, pet owners should follow these simple steps:✅ Complete the Boarding Contract & Pet Profile – Provide details about your pet’s preferences and care needs.✅ Reserve Your Pet’s Spot – Pay for the first month of boarding to confirm your reservation.✅ Designate Haven Mia Bella in Your Trust – Include Haven Mia Bella as the official caretaker in your estate plan, listing the executor responsible for managing boarding and veterinary payments.✅ Create an Emergency Contact List – Keep copies at home, in your car, and with trusted family members.Why Choose Dancing Creek Farm?As a trusted pet care facility, Dancing Creek Farm offers:🐾 Short-Term Dog Boarding – Safe and loving care for temporary stays. Long-Term Dog Boarding – Discounted boarding for pets staying 3+ months.📸 Live Updates & WhatsApp Communication – Weekly videos and progress reports.🚚 Nationwide Transport Services – Convenient pickup and drop-off options.A Legacy of Love and Care!“At Dancing Creek Farm, we believe pets are family, and their care should reflect that level of love and dedication,” said Tamara Belotti, President of Dancing Creek Farm. “The Pet Trust Fund ensures that no pet is left without a loving home, even if their owners can no longer be there for them.”This initiative is particularly valuable for:✅ Military families✅ Seniors planning for their pets' future✅ Individuals seeking lifelong security for their petsReserve Your Pet’s Spot TodayTo secure your pet’s future and ensure they receive lifelong care, submit a reservation request today 📧 Email: dancingcreekfarm@gmail.com📞 Phone: 434-425-8243🌐 Website: www.dancingcreekfarm.com 📍 Address: 244 W Fork Rd, Cascade, VA 24069Together, Dancing Creek Farm and Haven Mia Bella are ensuring that pets receive the love, care, and security they deserve—forever.

