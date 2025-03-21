SneakERASERS Launches Second Item Nationwide at Walmart in March 2025

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SneakERASERS, the innovative shoe care brand that burst onto the scene with its patented instant sneaker cleaners, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its second product, SneakERASERS SOAK Easy Shoe Cleaning Detergent, at Walmart stores across the USA. This milestone marks another step in the company’s journey to revolutionize shoe care while creating jobs in America.The new product launch comes on the heels of SneakERASERS’ recognition at Walmart’s Made in America Open Call event, where the company was awarded another prestigious “Golden Ticket.” This accolade highlights Walmart’s commitment to supporting U.S.-made products and fostering small business growth.Kevin Consolo, Co-Founder and COO of SneakERASERS, shared his excitement about the partnership's expansion:"We're so honored to continue our partnership with Walmart from yet another Made in America Open Call event. Creating jobs in America is an important part of our initiative and, thanks to our partnership, we'll be creating and maintaining approximately 15 jobs here in the USA."The upcoming launch of SneakERASERS SOAK is a testament to the brand’s innovative approach to shoe care. Designed as a versatile and effective cleaning detergent, SneakERASERS SOAK effortlessly removes dirt, grime, and stubborn stains, leaving sneakers looking like new. The product complements the brand's existing offerings, including its popular pre-moistened instant sneaker cleaning sponges, providing customers with a comprehensive suite of sneaker care solutions.Continued Success Through Walmart’s Made in America InitiativeSneakERASERS first made headlines in 2019 when it debuted at Walmart following a breakthrough moment at the retailer's Made in America Open Call event. The company’s growth story, fueled by its commitment to American manufacturing, has since been featured on Shark Tank, Good Morning America and QVC. With Walmart’s support, SneakERASERS has reached millions of customers while strengthening its mission of creating high-quality, American-made products.Meeting Growing Consumer DemandSneakERASERS SOAK will be available in Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com starting in March 2025.The company’s dedication to sustainability and innovation remains at the forefront. By manufacturing domestically, SneakERASERS reduces its carbon footprint while supporting local economies. The introduction of SneakERASERS SOAK not only provides customers with an effective solution for sneaker care but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to creating a positive environmental impact.About SneakERASERSFounded with the goal of simplifying sneaker care, SneakERASERS has quickly become a household name among sneaker enthusiasts. The company’s flagship product, the SneakERASERS Instant Sneaker Cleaner, has been praised for its convenience and effectiveness. SneakERASERS is part of FTI Brands LLC, which continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the needs of consumersnationwide.For more information about SneakERASERS, visit ERASERS.com.Links for Reference:

