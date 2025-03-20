Submit Release
Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Two-Spirit Celebration and Awareness Day

CANADA, March 20 - Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, has released the following statement in honour of Two-Spirit Celebration and Awareness Day:

“Today is Two-Spirit Celebration and Awareness Day, a day dedicated to uplifting Two-Spirit, trans and non-binary Indigenous people, as well as their families, supporters and communities.

“This awareness day coincides with the spring equinox, signalling a balance between the cold of winter and the warmth of summer.

“I invite all British Columbians to join me in honouring Two-Spirit people and reaffirm our commitment to supporting Indigenous-led pathways toward inclusion, equity and safety.

“The day also reminds us of the importance of confronting colonial narratives and rhetoric that give rise to homophobia, transphobia and discrimination, issues we have seen far too much in recent weeks.

“The spring equinox is a time of change and new beginnings, an opportunity for equity, optimism and clarity. Two-Spirit Celebration and Awareness Day, much like the spring equinox, symbolizes renewal, warmth and love. A time of hope for meaningful change.

“I offer my gratitude to Two-Spirit Elders, knowledge keepers and community members for their voices in raising awareness and guiding us in celebrating the culture, diverse identities and perspectives of Two-Spirit people.”

