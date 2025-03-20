Cellular, high-speed internet available in Fort Babine

CANADA, March 20 - People in Fort Babine now have access to high-speed internet and expanded cellular services along Fort Babine Road, enabling improved access to emergency services and more reliable access to online services and opportunities.

“Reliable cellular coverage and high-speed internet access are vital for safety, economic opportunities and staying connected with family wherever you live in the province,” said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The completion of this project in Fort Babine ensures people can access emergency services when travelling and go online for health care, education and economic opportunities.”

With the installation of new cellular infrastructure, 47 households in Fort Babine (Babine 6) now have wireless access to high-speed internet services. Built and operated by service provider Telus, the project also expands cellular services for nearly six kilometres on Fort Babine Road along Lake Babine, providing crucial access to emergency services.

“We are grateful to Telus and the Government of British Columbia for helping to bring our remote community into the digital age,” said Chief Wilfred Adam, Lake Babine Nation. “The completion of this project will improve safety in Fort Babine and ensure people can stay informed and connected like never before.”

The Government of British Columbia invested more than $2 million in the project through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Telus contributed more than $230,000 to the project.

“Telus is proud to expand reliable access to cellular and high-speed internet services in British Columbia, in partnership with Lake Babine Nation and the Government of British Columbia,” said Tyler Mooi, vice-president, customer network planning, Telus. “Through these strong partnerships, we are connecting communities and improving health, economic and social outcomes that will have generational impacts.”

Since 2017, the Province has invested $584 million to expand connectivity in British Columbia. As of January 2025, an estimated 74% of all rural homes and more than 83% of homes in First Nations communities had access to high-speed internet service – compared to 57% and 66% respectively in 2017. For Indigenous communities, this will grow to 96% when projects in progress are completed.

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to expand high-speed internet services. B.C.͛’s commitment is to connect all remaining underserved households in the province.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC funding programs support projects to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for people in British Columbia, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities for every community.

Learn More:

Connectivity in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

Connecting Communities BC:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20530/20601

Connecting British Columbia:

https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/funding-programs/partner-programs/connecting-british-columbia/

StrongerBC: BC's Economic Plan:

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/