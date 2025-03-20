Champions Crowned at NASP State Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --- Central Magnet High School, Blackman Middle School, and Christiana Elementary School won titles in their respective divisions at the 2025 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the three-day tournament which featured close to 1,900 participants representing 97 schools. An awards ceremony was held at the tournament’s conclusion Friday evening.

Central Magnet won its second straight high school title with a score of 3,334. Riverdale was runner-up for the second consecutive year with a score of 3,296 and Walker Valley High School was third with a 3,287.

Blackman Middle School shot a 3,243 to win its division. Rockvale (3,214) was second and Christiana (3,164) was third as Rutherford County entries took the top three spots.

Christiana Elementary School captured its second consecutive championship by edging Rockvale Elementary by a single point. 3,043-3,042. John Coleman Elementary (2,865) took third as Rutherford County schools again took the top spots in the division.

The TWRA presented awards to the top three teams in each division. Medals were presented to the top five female and male finishers in the high school, middle school, and elementary school divisions. Each student shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters with a maximum score of 300. Complete team and individual results can be found on the NASP website at nasptournaments.org.

The top team and top 10 individuals in each division automatically received a bid to compete in the 2025 National NASP Tournament to be held May 8-10 in Louisville, Ky. There will also be at-large bids for those who qualify.

In addition to the NASP state tournament, several schools participated in the NASP/International Bowhunter Organization (IBO) 3D State Tournament. Stone Memorial High School from Crossville won its second straight title in the high school division. White County Middle School and Christiana Elementary School were winners in their respective divisions.

---TWRA—