NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: March 20, 2025

State Board recommends the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science move to Mississippi State University

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted unanimously today to recommend to the Mississippi Legislature that it consider relocating the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) to Mississippi State University (MSU) starting in the 2026-27 school year. No changes to the location or operations of MSMS will occur without legislative action and appropriation of necessary funding.

The MSMS was established during the 1987 Legislative Session as a residential high school for academically gifted 11th and 12th grade students on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women (MUW). MUW faculty wrote the original rationale, proposal, and plan that established the school. Since its inception, MSMS has served more than 3,000 graduates through its rigorous programming.

On February 7, the SBE invited the MUW and MSU to submit proposals that will increase enrollment opportunities and enhance educational programming for MSMS students. The SBE selected these two universities because MSMS partners with both for dual enrollment and research opportunities.

After evaluating proposals from both universities and reviewing written feedback from stakeholders, the SBE determined that MSU offers advantages for the future growth of MSMS, while acknowledging the foundation established through its history on the campus of MUW.

MSU proposal highlights:

Research depth: As Mississippi’s leading research institution, MSU proposes to provide MSMS students with access to more extensive research facilities and opportunities, particularly in STEM fields. Additional academic partnerships: MSU proposes to offer more diverse course options to MSMS students by partnering with the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District. Industry connections: MSU proposes to connect MSMS students with business and industry partners for experiential learning and internships aligned with workforce development needs. Career-focused STEM and arts programs: MSU proposes to provide tailored programs for MSMS students in high-demand fields including health sciences, defense industry, cyber security, engineering, manufacturing technology, data science, biotechnology and the arts in the digital age.

“The SBE is grateful to the Mississippi University for Women for its decades of service supporting MSMS,” said Glen East, SBE chair. “MUW’s partnership with MSMS has established the school’s reputation for excellence and created a strong foundation that has benefited thousands of Mississippi’s brightest students. Our recommendation reflects our assessment of future growth possibilities and academic opportunities for MSMS students; it is not intended to diminish MUW’s contributions to the success of MSMS.”

