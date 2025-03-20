FWC seeking public feedback on proposed rule changes for nonnative species

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public feedback from interested parties on proposed rule changes for nonnative species, including Prohibited green iguanas and Argentine black and white tegus. Green iguanas and tegus are invasive reptiles that are not native to Florida.

The proposed rule changes to Chapter 68-5, F.A.C. address the removal, marking and sales of live green iguanas from wild established populations in Florida. The proposed rule changes also address caging requirements for captive juvenile green iguanas and tegus, renewals for Prohibited species pet permits, clarifying language regarding importation of Conditional or Prohibited species kept as pets, and additional options for FWC Law Enforcement for placement of Prohibited species.

Beginning March 25, 2025, staff with the FWC’s Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program will hold six virtual public meetings, split into two different series, to present the proposed changes and collect public feedback. To learn more about the upcoming virtual public meetings, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives and click on the “We need your input” banner near the top of the page.

Virtual Public Meeting Series #1: The first series of virtual public meetings will cover permit qualifications for sales of wild-caught green iguanas, transfer of sales permits, transfer allowances for captured green iguanas, and batch marking of green iguanas. Content covered in all series 1 meetings is identical, and it is not necessary to attend more than one virtual public meeting within the same series. This series will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, March 26, 6-8 p.m. EDT

Saturday, March 29, 1-3 p.m. EDT

Virtual Public Meeting Series #2: The second series of virtual public meetings will cover renewals of Prohibited species pet permits, caging requirements for juvenile tegus and green iguanas, placement options for Prohibited species by FWC Law Enforcement, and clarification on importation of Conditional and Prohibited species for personal use. Content covered in all series 2 meetings is identical, and it is not necessary to attend more than one virtual public meeting within the same series. This series will be held on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 27, 1-3 p.m. EDT

Thursday, March 27, 6-8 p.m. EDT

Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT

Staff will use feedback from the virtual public meetings to help develop draft rule language, which will be brought before the Commission at a future meeting. Additional comments from the public are welcome by using our online commenting form or by emailing comments to NonnativeSpeciesRules@MyFWC.com.

More than 500 nonnative species have been reported in Florida. Eighty percent of these have been introduced via the live animal trade, with 150 species established in Florida, meaning they are reproducing in the wild. Invasive species management is a high priority for the FWC because these animals negatively impact native fish and wildlife, cause damage that is costly to repair, and can pose a threat to human health and safety. To learn more about invasive species in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.