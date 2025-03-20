Summer Camp Scholarships offer Florida youth outdoor adventure opportunities

The Florida Airboat Association and the Kissimmee River Valley Sportsman Association are giving Florida youth the chance to experience an unforgettable outdoor adventure through their Summer Camp Scholarships. This exciting opportunity will provide 10 children with a full scholarship to attend a week-long residential summer camp at one of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) premier outdoor youth camps.

Through this sponsorship, five girls will be selected to attend the Everglades Youth Conservation Center in West Palm Beach, while another five girls or boys will have the opportunity to attend the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp in Ocala. Both camps focus on outdoor skills, conservation education and recreational activities such as fishing, wildlife viewing and safe firearm handling.

These scholarships are open to children ages 8 to 16, with recipients randomly chosen from submissions received at the following links to ensure fairness:

Recipients will receive a scholarship covering 100% of the registration fee for one summer camp session at either EYCC or OOAC. Additionally, selected participants will be invited to participate in a youth hunt with the Youth Hunting Program of Florida, providing them with further opportunities to engage in Florida’s rich outdoor heritage.

The deadline to apply for the Summer Camp Scholarships is April 30. Parents and guardians interested in applying on behalf of their children can submit one entry per camper.