Clean Power Research and envelio Inc. Partner, Integrate Offerings to Help Utilities Accelerate Interconnection Process

Clean Power Research and envelio's integrated solution

BOSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, MA – March 20, 2025 – Clean Power Researchand envelio Inc. are pleased to announce a new technology partnership designed to transform the grid interconnection process for utilities. By integrating envelio’s Intelligent Grid Platform with PowerClerk , Clean Power Research’s industry-leading workflow management solution can be leveraged by utilities to better automate interconnec-tion workflows, reduce project approval times, and enhance grid transparency.This collaboration enables utilities to scale distributed energy resources (DERs) and improve grid plan-ning and operations. Both Clean Power Research and envelio will showcase their solutions at DISTRIBUTECH2025 in Dallas, TX. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the PowerClerkand envelio Intelligent Grid Platform integration in action.“As the industry’s leading interconnection workflow automation solution, PowerClerk is the ideal solution for envelio to integrate with and to realize our vision for end-to-end grid management and planning,” explained Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio Inc. “Our partnership helps address core data and automa-tion challenges faced by the industry.”GRID INTERCONNECTION NEEDS ARE OVERWHELMING TODAY’S POWER SYSTEMThe number of interconnections in the US has grown drastically, driven primarily by rapid growth of distributed energy resources such as solar, storage and wind. By combining PowerClerk with envelio’s Intelligent Grid Platform, utilities can accelerate interconnection requests, automate technical evalua-tions, and enhance visibility into grid capacity. New England’s largest utility is the first U.S. utility to leverage this joint solution, underscoring its potential to drive efficiency and transparency for utilities across North America.HOW THE PARTNERSHIP BENEFITS UTILITIES & DEVELOPERSThe new integration will trigger technical grid analyses from PowerClerk and automate workflows based on results from both the envelio’s Intelligent Grid Platform and the pre-configured PowerClerk business rules logic. Specifically, the solution:• Provides actionable information for project developers to improve their siting process, includ-ing up-to-date hosting capacity maps and optimizedpoint-of-interconnection variants with en-velio’s Intelligent Grid Platform;• Performs technical screens and analysis, routing projects through the appropriate process with transparent communications and task assignments;• Triggers envelio IGP engineering studies from PowerClerk and sends results back, ensuring applicant transparency; and• Enables two-way data sharing, ensuring grid models and studies consider queued projects and PowerClerk records study results.“With key elements of envelio’s Intelligent Grid Platform working seamlessly with PowerClerk, utilities can unlock even greater automation and efficiency,” said Joe Beer, VP of product management at Clean Power Research. “This collaboration enables utilities to speed up project approvals, reduce queue delays and make more informed investment decisions.”SEE IT IN ACTION AT DISTRIBUTECH 2025Clean Power Research (booth #:1746) and envelio (booth #: 2741) will each be exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, where attendees can see live demonstrations of the PowerClerk-IGP integration and learn how this combined solution is transforming interconnection management. Schedule a demo or sign up for an upcoming webinar to learn more.ABOUT CLEAN POWER RESEARCHFor over 25 years, Clean Power Research has been a trusted partner of utilities, agencies and the energy industry by delivering innovative software solutions that help these organizations successfully navigate the clean energy transition. Its PowerClerk, cloud-based platform streamlines, automates, and scales the deployment and operation of energy programs in three countries. Over 80 utilities and energy agencies across North America have used PowerClerk to process nearly 3 million interconnec-tion and energy rebate applications.ABOUT envelio INC.envelio Inc. was founded in Boston in May 2024 to drive the U.S. energy transition through smart grid software. With its proprietary Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP), the cleantech company offers its customers a transparent insight into actual grid operations and a variety of tools for resilient grid planning. The digital twin enables grid operators to optimize processes through automation and digitization, address grid vulnerabilities, visualize and plan hosting capacity, and automate grid connections. More than 70 utilities have now adopted and scaled the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP), including E.ON, which oper-ates the largest distribution grid in Europe. envelio Inc. is a spin-off of the award-winning German com-pany envelio GmbH, which was founded in 2017 by RWTH Aachen University and is based in Cologne, Germany.envelio’s innovation in grid technology was named a “Best of 2024” Innovator in Power & Utili-ties by Darcy Partners in the Innovative Grid Technologies category. Additionally, envelio won the inter-nationally renowned Bloomberg NEF Award for “Relieving bottlenecks in the deployment of clean power.” These awards highlight envelio’s leadership in modernizing grid operations and advancing clean energy solutions.ABOUT THE INTELLIGENT GRID PLATFORM (IGP)envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) is a powerful software solution for efficient power-grid planning and operations. It creates a digital twin to process, harmonize and visualize data – enabling smarter investments and enhanced reliability amid growing grid complexity. Its modular, award-winning design adapts to grid operators of all sizes, addressing challenges in decentralized energy supply and grid expansion. By optimizing and automating processes, IGP supports a fast, scalable energy transition.MEDIA CONTACTS:envelio Inc.Patty Fisher, VP of MarketingPatty.fisher@envelio.comClean Power Research, L.L.C.Matthew Bleeker, VP of Marketingmbleeker@cleanpower.com

