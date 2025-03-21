CarltonOne welcomes Blair Cameron as new CEO.

Blair Cameron - new CEO of CarltonOne

CarltonOne adds Blair Cameron as CEO, bringing years of strategic and international leadership expertise in the loyalty, ecommerce and engagement industries.

We’re delighted to welcome Blair Cameron to the CarltonOne leadership team. We’re on a fast track for growth at C1 and Blair is the ideal leader for our organization.” — Bryan Pearson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarltonOne, recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, today announces that Blair Cameron is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 7, 2025.With over three decades of leadership experience in customer loyalty and engagement, Blair was most recently the North American CEO of OTT Pay Inc, a global Fintech company where he led exponential growth and introduced a digital wallet program. Prior to that, Blair helped grow LoyaltyOne – AirMiles to over $1b in revenues, in multiple leadership roles including President and CEO. He has championed employee engagement throughout his career, creating company cultures that have won industry accolades, including recognition as a Great Place to Work, Forbes Best Employers in Canada, and Waterstone's Most Admired Cultures in Canada.Originally from Western Canada, Blair is an active industry participant, advising on boards for the University of Alberta and Neo Financial, and has worked with some of Canada's most beloved brands, including Sobeys, Canada Safeway, and Mark's.“We’re delighted to welcome Blair to the CarltonOne leadership team,” says Bryan Pearson, Executive Chairman of the Board at CarltonOne. “I’ve known Blair for years and admired his ability to lead and coalesce a team to drive growth. His industry experience, and exceptional leadership talents, have created a proven track record of results and innovation. We’re on a fast track for growth at C1 and Blair is the ideal leader for our organization.”“I’m thrilled to join the CarltonOne team at this true inflection point for the business,” responds Blair Cameron, new Chief Executive Officer of CarltonOne. “This company is a true Canadian success story, with a global presence and a talented, long-tenured executive team. Our new Partner-first platform and international rewards supply chain are core strategic assets that will drive the next generation of CarltonOne success.”###About CarltonOneCarltonOne offers the world’s most powerful engagement + ecommerce platform for creating B2B employee recognition, customer loyalty, rewards, and sales/channel incentive programs. Recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, CarltonOne helps our partners and clients reward exceptional people with over 10 million rewards in over 185 countries. Member transactions on our platform fuel our Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that has funded the planting of over 20 million trees. For more information, visit carltonone.com

