Blue Chip Talent Launches Executive Search Division, Expanding Its Workforce Solutions Portfolio

Blue Chip Talent Expands with Executive Search Division, Led by Industry Veteran Tami Blamy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Chip Talent, a Certified Women-Owned staffing and consulting firm renowned for its award-winning workplace culture, proudly announces the launch of Blue Chip Talent Executive Search, a specialized division focused on placing top-tier leadership talent. Leading this new initiative is Tami Blamy, an accomplished executive search professional with over 25 years of experience in the recruiting industry, with the past decade focused on executive search. Blamy joins Blue Chip Talent as Vice President of Executive Search, bringing extensive expertise in recruiting leadership roles across sectors such as consumer products, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, high-tech, and non-profit.

"We see tremendous opportunity in executive search, and this expansion allows us to diversify our core offerings, which include IT, Engineering, Professional, and MSP contingent labor as well as direct hire staffing," said Nicole Pawczuk, CEO at Blue Chip Talent. "The demand for executive search is only going to grow in the coming years as C-suite and executive leadership positions—including Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Directors—continue to evolve. As executive tenure averages just five years, companies are increasingly seeking external leaders from diverse industries to bring fresh perspectives. With Tami’s expertise, Blue Chip Talent Executive Search is well-positioned to help companies navigate this changing leadership landscape."

Blamy has a proven track record of recruiting passive candidates, providing executive coaching, and offering strategic consultation on market mapping, retention strategies, and succession planning. Her expertise in leadership hiring trends positions her as a key resource for companies navigating the complexities of executive recruitment.

For nearly 30 years, Blue Chip Talent has specialized in IT, engineering, and professional staffing, delivering tailored workforce solutions across more than 28 states. With the addition of Blue Chip Talent Executive Search, the company is poised to expand its reach and deliver a broader range of services to better meet client needs.

Blue Chip Talent is a Certified Women-Owned staffing and consulting firm providing best-in-class IT, engineering, and professional workforce solutions. Founded in 1994, the company is recognized for its commitment to exceptional service, innovative solutions, and award-winning workplace culture. Headquartered in Michigan, Blue Chip Talent proudly serves clients across more than 28 states.

