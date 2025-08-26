South Dakota DOR Reports 13% Increase in Tax Collections from 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

South Dakota Department of Revenue Reports 13% Increase in Tax Collections from 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The South Dakota Department of Revenue estimates that tax collections from the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled $1,581,736, marking a 13% increase over last year’s collections of $1,399,501. These figures include revenues from state sales tax, tourism tax, municipal sales tax, and municipal gross receipts tax.



State sales tax made up the largest portion, contributing $901,513—a notable rise from $790,805 collected in 2024. The 2025 rally also generated $299,619 in state tourism tax and $380,604 in municipal taxes.



This year’s rally saw a significant increase in vendor participation, with 1,181 temporary vendors, representing a 32% increase over 2024.



In the Northern Black Hills—which includes Sturgis and surrounding communities in Meade and Lawrence counties—1,069 vendors generated $1,169,300 in tax revenue, an 18% increase from last year. Meanwhile, in the Southern Black Hills, including Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, 112 vendors brought in $412,436 in tax collections.