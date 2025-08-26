South Dakota DOR Reports 13% Increase in Tax Collections from 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
South Dakota Department of Revenue Reports 13% Increase in Tax Collections from 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The South Dakota Department of Revenue estimates that tax collections from the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled $1,581,736, marking a 13% increase over last year’s collections of $1,399,501. These figures include revenues from state sales tax, tourism tax, municipal sales tax, and municipal gross receipts tax.
State sales tax made up the largest portion, contributing $901,513—a notable rise from $790,805 collected in 2024. The 2025 rally also generated $299,619 in state tourism tax and $380,604 in municipal taxes.
This year’s rally saw a significant increase in vendor participation, with 1,181 temporary vendors, representing a 32% increase over 2024.
In the Northern Black Hills—which includes Sturgis and surrounding communities in Meade and Lawrence counties—1,069 vendors generated $1,169,300 in tax revenue, an 18% increase from last year. Meanwhile, in the Southern Black Hills, including Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, 112 vendors brought in $412,436 in tax collections.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.