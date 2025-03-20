It’s Time To Talk Turkey: Georgia Turkey Hunting Season

When can you get in the woods to get a gobbler? The statewide Georgia turkey hunting season opens on private land on Sat., March 29, 2025, and on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and National Forest land, on Sat., April 5, 2025.

Turkey season ends statewide (on both public and private land) on May 15, 2025, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“If we look back to 2023, the statewide turkey reproduction rate averaged 1.5 poults per hen, which was on par with the average over the past decade,” explains Emily Rushton, WRD wild turkey project coordinator. “So, even if that translates into fewer adult birds this spring, the number of available gobblers will likely be comparable to the past few years.”

What can hunters expect across state regions this spring? The northern regions of the state had steady reproduction from 2022 to 2023, though the Piedmont region dropped to 1.2 poults per hen. The southern half of the state had increased reproduction two years ago, so hunters in both the Upper and Lower Coastal Plain regions will potentially see a good number of two-year-old gobblers in the woods.

According to Rushton, “Since the season date and bag limit adjustments in 2022, hunters often ask if there has been a change in in poult production. Despite a record high reproductive year in 2024, and a slight bump in harvest rate since 2022, it is still too soon to say whether those regulation changes have affected the population. We will need a few more years of data, like weather, mast crop and insect availability and how those factors affect poult production, to then have a better, science-driven understanding of the turkey population’s trajectory.”

The daily and season bag limits are one gobbler per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers. On WMAs and National Forest land (outside of WMAs), the bag limit is one gobbler per area.

All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check. More information at GeorgiaWildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.

Resident youth hunters under age 16 do not need a license. Hunters ages 16 years or older (including those accompanying youth or others) will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land. Get your license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.

Hunters, did you know that each time you purchase a recreational license or equipment used to turkey hunt, such as shotguns, ammunition and others, you are part of the greater conservation effort for wildlife in Georgia? Through the Wildlife Restoration Program, a portion of the money spent comes back to states and is put back into on-the-ground efforts such as habitat management and species research and management. So, thank you hunters!

Find more hunting information, including the Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide, at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.