Report | Top Display Advertising Platforms Utilized by Leading Waste Management Companies

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Highlights Dominance of Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn in Digital Advertising Among Waste Management Companies

A new research analysis focusing on 1,500 large and midsize waste management companies reveals significant insights into the digital advertising platforms preferred by industry leaders. The study, examining the active usage of 40 different advertising platforms, showcases the critical role played by Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn in media buying strategies within the sector.

Google remains the clear leader, with 71% of waste management companies surveyed relying heavily on Google's advertising platforms. Facebook Custom Audiences and LinkedIn Ads also feature prominently, underlining the importance of social media platforms in targeted advertising efforts.

Top insights from the research include:

Google’s Dominance: An overwhelming majority (71%) of the companies utilize Google's DoubleClick platform, reinforcing its status as the leading media buying tool in the industry.

Strong Social Media Presence: Facebook Custom Audiences and LinkedIn Ads are also heavily leveraged, used by 293 and 182 companies respectively (out of 1500 sample of companies), highlighting their role in effective audience targeting and lead generation.

Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Usage: Among global DSPs, Simpli.fi, MediaMath, and The Trade Desk emerge as the most commonly used platforms, demonstrating a competitive but consolidated market.

These findings emphasize the strategic importance of selecting the right advertising platforms. Waste management companies that effectively utilize Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn can significantly enhance their reach, customer engagement, and return on investment.

The comprehensive analysis also illustrates broader industry trends, indicating that over 200,000 companies globally are actively employing DSP-type platforms, underscoring the competitive necessity of programmatic advertising.

For more detailed insights and to explore the full report, please visit this CurbWaste Blog.

