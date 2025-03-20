Association of Professional Insurance Women (APIW) to Honor Susan Rivera as APIW 2025 Insurance Women of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APIW, Inc. (the Association of Professional Insurance Women) is delighted to announce that Susan Rivera, CEO of Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), has been named APIW Insurance Woman of the Year. Rivera will be presented formally with this prestigious award during the APIW award ceremony on June 11, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The View at the Battery in New York City.

Announcing the award, APIW President Dawnmarie Black said, “We are thrilled to present the 2025 APIW Woman of the Year award to Susan Rivera. Susan’s time and success at TMHCC have highlighted her world class leadership capabilities, shepherding the organization to new heights with expanded product offerings and geographical footprint. Susan is a long-standing champion for the insurance industry and the endless career opportunities it presents, trailblazing the path for others and showing what is possible through integrity, hard work, and the support of dedicated friends and colleagues along the way.”

Susan first began her career as an actuary with AIG, before moving to the underwriting side of the business. She has since held a range of senior underwriting positions across various product lines, with her last role at AIG being President of American Home Assurance Company. In 2006, she joined Praetorian Insurance Company and, following its acquisition by QBE, was appointed as President of QBE Specialty and Chief Actuary of the America’s division of QBE Insurance Group Limited. From 2009 until 2018, Susan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of V3 Insurance Partners LLC.

Susan initially joined TMHCC as an independent member of the company’s Board of Directors and served on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee. In April 2018, she was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, before assuming the role of CEO later that year. Susan’s influence can also be seen throughout Tokio Marine Group, TMHCC’s parent company, through her role as Managing Executive Officer and Co-Chief Retention Strategy Officer.

Her accomplishments have been recognized across the industry having been featured in the prestigious Insurance Business America Elite Women of the Year list in 2022 and Insurance Business America Hot 100 list 2020. In 2023, Susan delivered an inspiring keynote speech at the RISE Leadership Summit where she discussed the importance of creating a work environment that allows creativity and collaboration to flourish. Susan’s dedication to supporting the career development of the next generation of claims handlers and underwriters is exemplified by Tokio Marine HCC’s Accelerate program, a three-year course she founded following the Covid-19 pandemic. She further promotes the mission of technical expertise in insurance and risk management by her participation as an Executive Committee, Organization and Compensation/Nominating Committee, and Investment Committee member of The Institutes Board of Trustees. Susan highly values the role her education has played in shaping her career and is a member of Villanova University President’s Advisory Council and Midwest Campaign Committee, and she has established an endowed scholarship for students with demonstrated financial need. Susan and her husband, Eric, are avid supporters of local community charities supported by Tokio Marine HCC in Houston, including DePelchin Children’s Center, Boys and Girls Country of Houston, and Houston Food Bank.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as the APIW 2025 Insurance Woman of the Year”, said Susan. “This acknowledgement is a testament to all the mentors who have come before me, the support of my fellow peers, and the relentless dedication of the remarkable team we have at TMHCC, from whom I gain invaluable knowledge daily. This accolade not only celebrates individual achievement but also reflects the broader progress within the insurance sector towards greater inclusivity and championing talent, so that we can provide relevant and best-in-class insurance solutions to our customers and partners.”

