Universal School Meals: Governor Hochul Reaffirms Commitment to Providing Free Breakfast and Lunch to More Than 2.7 Million Students

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “Having free breakfast and lunch available for kids means they’re able to stay in school and have a better time in the classroom. Every student should have the chance to have a healthy, filling meal at school, without income cutoffs. We’ve seen the incredible impact free school meals have – they improve attendance and classroom behavior, help raise test scores, and support overall learning, all while saving families around $165 per child on groceries. Expanding the program so that every student is eligible means every school in our state can help keep kids fed, full, and focused.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The impact of food insecurity on a student’s physical and mental health cannot be overstated. Hungry children struggle to focus, learn, and fully participate in school. No child should ever worry about where their next meal is coming from. By providing free breakfast and lunch, we ensure that students from all backgrounds have equal opportunity to thrive. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for her commitment to this critical issue.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Research shows that receiving free or reduced priced meals in our school has direct correlation with reductions in obesity, insecurity, absenteeism, and poor health. Children learn more effectively, have reduced stress and social isolation, and have a better quality of life. I am honored to stand with the Governor as she fights for our families in the City of Albany and across the state.”

Albany City School District Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for advocating for free meals at school for every student in New York, especially during these incredibly unsettling times with education funding under attack at the federal level. Hunger is a tremendous obstacle to student success, and Governor Hochul's plan to remove that obstacle across our state is the right thing to do for our future.”

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, “School meals are more than just a lifeline for families facing food insecurity—they are a fundamental investment in the health, well-being, and success of every child in our state. No student should ever have to battle hunger in the classroom. NYSUT stands with Gov. Hochul in this fight to make sure every child, in every school, gets the meals they need to seize the opportunities they deserve.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “New York Farm Bureau heartily supports universal school meals. For many schoolchildren in New York, the meals they eat at school can sometimes be the only meals they eat. Food availability and accessibility are high priorities for NYFB, and that means we also support the 30% New York State Initiative. This program is a win-win for schools and farms alike, as it incentivizes schools to spend at least 30% of their lunch budget on food produced in New York.”

Eagle Point Elementary School Principal Jared Fox said, “The research on this critically important topic is irrefutable — and aligned with our daily experiences here at Eagle Point Elementary School — children do better at school when they have access to free breakfast and lunch at school. They have better attendance, are focused and more alert, and generally happier and less anxious. It would be devastating to our school community to lose the federal funding that has sustained these programs for many years, and we thank Governor Hochul for stepping in to assure that that will not be a concern for educators and families in New York.”