Hypnosis to cope with Trump's presidency

Psychic Ralph shares a moment with his beloved cat, showcasing his warm and approachable personality beyond his hypnosis practice. Holding a classic pendulum, Psychic Ralph prepares to guide viewers into a state of relaxation and empowerment through hypnosis

Psychic Ralph Releases Free Hypnosis Video to Help Viewers Find Calm and Strength Amid Political Uncertainty

CANADA, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Hypnotist Ralph Hamelmann (aka " Psychic Ralph ") has just released a free hypnosis video to help the world cope with Donald Trump's second term as President. Since its launch on March 7, this video has garnered over 8,000 views.Watch video: https://youtu.be/dMlHaO5Zi_E Read hypnosis script: www.psychicralph.com/script/ "Bringing politics into my hypnosis practice is a line I never though I’d cross. But since Trump won his second term, I’ve been inundated with clients who are panicking over the direction America is heading. In my 30+ years as a Psychic Life Coach, I’ve never seen anything like it. My hypnosis video will comfort anyone who’s struggling with Trump’s polarizing rhetoric and executive orders," Psychic Ralph explains.Even though this video was designed to counter Trump’s chaotic behavior, the President’s name isn’t mentioned anywhere throughout. "Hypnosis should never be used to sway political views -- so putting Trump’s name in my script would’ve been unethical,” Psychic Ralph explains. “My video carries a universal message that will help anyone dealing with any type of crisis. If you're feeling stuck or hopeless, or coping with loss, my free video will help."Psychic Ralph adds, “Donald Trump is getting way too much attention on the world stage. Excluding his name from my video also gives viewers a much-needed break from all this noise. By shifting our focus inward, we can find inner peace and solutions, and boost our sense of empowerment.”"While I'm deeply concerned about the global far-right agenda, history has shown there's no permanence to these movements when people rise up. My video encourages viewers to recognize this impermanence, boost their determination and resilience, heal their fear, connect with like-minded individuals, and effect positive and peaceful change. These non-partisan strategies will help viewers cope with Trump, or any other life problem."Psychic Ralph has over thirty-years experience as a Life Coach and Psychic. He received his Hypnosis certification from the University of Toronto and Life Skills Coaching certification from George Brown College.Psychic Ralph is also an award-winning college professor and Gold-certified songwriter. See his Wikipedia page.

Hypnosis for Inner Peace: Overcoming Anxiety in Uncertain Times

