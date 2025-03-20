LA Fashion Week 2025 Announces Fusion of Fashion, Music, Film, and Advocacy

LA Fashion Closet Presents: Dive into LA Fashion Week 2025 on March 22 - A Vibrant Mix of Fashion, Advocacy, and Style at The Academy LA Unwind in Glamour: Join the Exclusive LA Fashion Week After Party Hosted by Septimius the Great at Skybar, March 22

The event launches on March 22, blending creative expressions with activism for a transformative experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA Fashion Closet proudly presents LA Fashion Week 2025 , a spectacular showcase of fashion, art, and activism set to take place on March 22nd at The Academy LA on Hollywood Blvd, starting at 1 PM. The evening will conclude with an exclusive After Party at Skybar @ the Mondarin Hotel of Hollywood, in collaboration with Affinity Nightlife, beginning at 10 PM.This season’s lineup boasts an impressive roster of designers, including:• Perry White• Lucilia Couture• Septimius Couture• Piyali Roy Haute Couture• Kandahar Market• Gayatri Kiran• Rebel and Freak• Yoga and Chill• LA Fashion Closet• Victoria AmersonLA Fashion Closet Launches Its Own Brand with Purpose — TARPA TRIBESFor the first time, LA Fashion Closet will debut its exclusive brand with a cause — TARPA TRIBES, designed by Trupti Bhoir, founder of the SHELTER FOUNDATION. This groundbreaking collection is crafted by tribal women from remote villages in Palghar, Maharashtra, India. Using sustainable materials such as waste cloth, bamboo, and recycled paper, along with intricate Warli hand painting and block printing, these artisans have created one-of-a-kind masterpieces.The TARPA TRIBES collection not only highlights their craftsmanship but also empowers these women by providing shelter, employment, and skill development opportunities. A portion of the proceeds from the collection will directly support these artisans, reinforcing LA Fashion Closet’s commitment to fashion with purpose.A Historic First: Fashion Meets Film — Presenting PAROIn a powerful collaboration with Trupti Bhoir Films, SHELTER FOUNDATION, and HOPEBLIT (A Voices Unheard Films), LA Fashion Closet will feature a private screening of PARO — a groundbreaking film addressing critical social issues such as gender infanticide, human trafficking, and the Paro Bride System.PARO is more than a film — it’s a movement. Produced by Oscar-listed producer and actress Trupti Bhoir (Trupti Bhoir Films) and Sandesh Sharda (Grow More Investments), the film sheds light on deeply ingrained cultural practices that threaten women’s rights and safety. Extensive research by Bhoir has resulted in a gripping narrative that aims to ignite social change.Also joining the movement is Ruhi aka Rohini Hak, Executive Producer of PARO and Founder of HOPEBLIT (A Voices Unheard Films), who has dedicated herself to advocating for women’s empowerment through impactful storytelling and grassroots initiatives.Why This Event MattersThis landmark collaboration bridges fashion, film, and activism to raise awareness about pressing global issues. By blending creativity with advocacy, the event aims to:• Highlight the urgent realities of human trafficking and child marriage.• Challenge harmful traditions while celebrating women’s strength and resilience.• Empower marginalized women by providing them with resources, shelter, and skills to build a better future.• Inspire action to drive policy reform and protect vulnerable communities.An Unforgettable Evening of Fashion, Film, and EntertainmentThe event will be hosted by the dynamic Septimius the Great, an International & Grammy Award-winning music artist known for his captivating stage presence and powerful performances. In addition to performing and hosting, Septimius will also showcase his exclusive menswear collection: Septimius Couture.Guests will also enjoy thrilling performances by the talented Damian Hawkins, world-renowned singer: Opera Singer Carmelita B, and story-telling theatrical contemporary and Bollywood dance performance by Boundless by Amita.The red carpet will shine bright with appearances from celebrities, influential figures, and industry professionals, with media coverage by Getty Images. Show direction will be led by the accomplished International Fashion Director: Rashad Todd, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable production.Join Them in This Historic MovementMark the calendars for March 22, 2025, and be part of this extraordinary evening where fashion, film, and advocacy unite for a cause greater than fashion itself. Witness the launch of TARPA TRIBES, experience the powerful story of PARO, and stand in solidarity with those working to empower women worldwide.They can inspire change and create a future where every woman’s voice is heard.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and VIP access, please contact: info@lafashioncloset.com

