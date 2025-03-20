The environment is the economy

Your excellency, Firas Khouri, Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives,

Ambassadors and colleagues.

Welcome to the 169th meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR). As we meet today, during a period of great global shifts, it is important to remind ourselves and others why we do what we do.

It is very simple. A healthy planet is central to economic health, to human health and to the prosperity of all nations.

This reality is why, even in challenging times, environmental multilateralism is our best – and only – option to secure a healthy planet that benefits all. We saw this multilateralism deliver at the resumed 16thsession of the Convention on Biological Diversity COP in Rome last month. There, countries completed the work begun in Cali last year, showing strong support for the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

A resource mobilization strategy to close the biodiversity finance gap and mobilize funds from all sources was agreed. Indicators to measure progress towards implementing the Global Biodiversity Framework were gavelled. And the Cali Fund was launched. This fund will help ensure the equitable sharing of benefits from the commercial use of biodiversity’s genetic sequencing information.

This is important progress on making peace with nature. But as always, commitments are only as good as the action that backs them. We need all countries and all stakeholders to deliver their promises in full and as quickly as possible.

And on the climate front, allow me to remind nations of the importance of submitting their updated Nationally Determined Contributions well ahead of COP30 in Belem. To keep climate change in check, we need rapid and massive investments across the whole climate agenda. Investments that will deliver economic and social benefits.

Excellencies,

UNEP remains fully committed to delivering on the benefits of environmental action, including through key upcoming moments. The chemicals, waste and pollution agenda takes particular prominence this year.

At the end of April, the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions are holding their Conference of the Parties in Geneva, Switzerland. These three conventions have prompted concerted international action in chemical and waste management over the decades – from controlling transboundary movements of hazardous to regulating harmful chemicals and persistent organic pollutants.

They will now take further decisions to support countries. Under the theme ‘Make Visible the Invisible: sound management of chemicals and wastes’, the Conferences of the Parties are to decide on enhanced legal clarity, a strategic framework, prior informed consent procedures, e-waste, plastic waste and the listing of new chemicals.

Equally important is the resumed third session of the ad hoc open-ended working group on a science-policy panel on chemicals, waste and pollution, which is to take place in Punta del Este, Uruguay from 14 to 20 June 2025. It is crucial to get the panel up and running to complete the trio of science panels so that the climate panel (IPCC), the biodiversity and ecosystem services panel (IPBES) and a “pollution” panel can operate, providing the best science that the world can produce. The science that these panels produce is, of course, just that: science. These panels do not set targets or place demands on nation states. Rather, they offer up this science so that individual nations can take informed decisions and define their own path.

Another critical UNEP milestone comes in August at the resumed fifth session of negotiations on the instrument to end plastic pollution, which will take place in Geneva. In this context, please allow me to express my deep appreciation to Switzerland for the generous offer to host these talks. Talks will be based on the “Chair’s text”, which presents a solid basis for getting the treaty done. But a big political and diplomatic push is needed to lay the ground for success at INC 5.2. Nations must come together in the middle of the big tent, while ensuring that the text eliminates plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

The UN Ocean Conference – taking place in Nice, France in June – is also an important moment to place a focus on ocean conservation and sustainable use of oceans.

Towards the end of the year, we will see two critical meetings. First, the climate COP - COP30 – will take place in Belém, Brazil. And at the end of the year our very own United Nations Environment Assembly – UNEA-7 – will focus on joined-up action across the planetary environmental crises.

Excellencies,

While UNEP seeks to deliver on its mandate, we are continuing to seek efficiency, accountability and transparency. This, as you know, has been an area on which I have set focus since my arrival in 2019.

Through a Quarterly Business Review, senior management reviews overall organizational performance, while divisional performance is monitored monthly. Budget oversight has been strengthened through an overhauled Budget Steering Committee. Travel planning is streamlined through an on-line oversight and approval system. Each of these measures, and more, helps senior management to track performance, strengthening delivery and budget efficiency. But we know the job is never done, so we are going further.

The latest step is the creation of a taskforce to lift the science function across UNEP, to better align core functions in what is, currently, the existing Early Warning and Assessment Division and the Office of the Chief Scientist. The goal is to ensure the best use of staff and resources as we enter a new era that calls for more agile and modern tools to deliver science, early warnings and assessments.

With the recent launch by the Secretary-General of the “UN80 initiative”, the wider UN system is seeking to review performance. The intent of the initiative is to identify efficiencies, review the implementation of mandates given to the organization by Member States and conduct a strategic review of structural changes and programme realignment in the UN system.

Allow me here to stress that the UN continues to face a severe liquidity crisis. The Secretary-General has asked for austerity measures such as hiring restrictions; limitations on official travel and purchases of goods and services; and the postponement of construction projects and repairs. The ability to implement mandates and support intergovernmental meetings, including in Nairobi, will be compromised.

The UN Controller has also said that the spending ceiling of each Secretariat entity is to be reduced to 80 per cent of the approved budget and that all hiring for Regular Budget positions are suspended until at least August 2025.

UNEP is tightening its belt across all funding streams. As a precautionary measure, I have reduced the budget allocated to Divisions and Regions from the Environment Fund, with all divisions and offices expected to conduct reviews of their budget envelopes and submit plans in line with this new reality.

UNEP will continue to work closely with Member States, UN system entities and other partners to drive efficiency, accountability and client-orientation, while safeguarding UNEP’s ability to deliver.

Excellencies,

In the same breath, I remain deeply grateful to Member States for every contribution received. We do not take these contributions for granted and we understand that the generosity from taxpayers must be earned through relevant programmes and expedited delivery. In this context, it is with pride that I note that there has been a continued upward trend for the Environment Fund since I joined in 2019. In five years, we went from 82 contributors to the Environment Fund, at the end of December 2019, to 94 contributors at the end of 2024, and from US$70 million to US$90 million in income. The number of Member States contributing their full share according to the indicative scale of contributions increased from 27 to 59 over the same period.

So, my deep thanks to those generous governments who have contributed. However, with the realities of what we are seeing in terms of budget adjustments in many capitals, I am acutely aware that the upward trend may not necessarily continue. However, I will, nevertheless, ask that all Member States strive to meet their indicative scale of contribution amount, so that your UNEP can continue its critical work.

In this context, I regret to inform you that we are facing a significant funding shortfall for UNEA-7. Delivering a successful UNEA-7 will require approximately US$4.4 million, of which US$1.8 million is dedicated to support the participation of developing countries and major groups. My thanks to the Governments of Australia, Germany, Hungary and the Philippines for their contributions. My thanks also to the EU for its expressed desire to support the UNEA-7 budget.

However, we currently face a funding gap of US$1.7 million dollars. Facing severe liquidity challenges, I do not expect to receive the full regular budget allocation from the UN Secretariat, which would further increase this gap. For past UNEAs, two delegates from developing countries have been funded. If the funding situation does not improve, we will – with deep regret – be forced to reduce the number of delegates being funded to one delegate. And if funding is severely constrained, we may also have to consider the type of countries that are sponsored, possibly by limiting funding to only delegates from Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries.

So, I appeal to Member States to contribute in support of the participation of delegates from developing countries and major groups. This is an event for Member States. It is where you set the direction for this organization and for the wider environmental agenda. For an effective UNEA, we need everybody there.

Excellencies,

The world is undoubtedly facing uncertain times. But let us remember that UNEP and its Member States have, since 1972, carved out a long history of environmental action that saves lives and strengthens economies. I have no doubt that, together, we will weather this moment and emerge even stronger.

I call on you all to channel the Nairobi Spirit once more. Continue to show the world that multilateralism does work. And ensure that the environment is strong enough to, in turn, support humanity for centuries to come.