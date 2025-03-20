Introducing Cyber EDGE: A Transformational Cyber Education Program to Build the Next Generation of Cyber Defenders

By equipping students with industry-recognized certifications and hands-on experience, Cyber EDGE is preparing the next generation of cyber defenders to protect our digital world.” — Dr. Sari McCoy, CEO of Coherent Cyber Education

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To address the urgent cybersecurity workforce shortage and enhance national cyber resilience, Coherent Cyber Education, Cyber Defense Center, and Blackswan Cybersecurity proudly announce the launch of Cyber EDGE – Education, Development, Growth, Employment. This pioneering program is set to redefine cybersecurity workforce development by integrating industry-relevant education, hands-on experience, and direct employment pathways, beginning as early as secondary education.With over 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the U.S. and nearly four million globally, the demand for skilled cyber professionals has never been greater. Cyber EDGE is designed to create and sustain high-quality talent pools to meet the increasing threats facing our communities and country daily. The program combines leading-edge technical education and real-world experience through internships, allowing Cyber EDGE students to enter the workforce more prepared than traditional graduates, strengthening U.S. cybersecurity defense more expeditiously."Cyber EDGE is more than just an education program; it's a strategic workforce solution designed to bridge the cybersecurity talent gap,” said Dr. Sari McCoy, CEO of Coherent Cyber Education. “By equipping students with industry-recognized certifications and hands-on experience, we are preparing the next generation of cyber defenders to protect our digital world."A Strategic Approach to Workforce DevelopmentCyber EDGE is structured to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity education through a seamless and sustainable career pathway:• Secondary Education Training: Starting in grades 8-12, students engage in an industry-aligned curriculum featuring skill labs, simulated exercises, and the opportunity to earn up to three CompTIA certifications.• Internships & Apprenticeships: High school seniors gain real-world experience through mentored internships facilitated by the Cyber Defense Center, developing hands-on expertise in cybersecurity tools and techniques.• Post-Graduation Pathways: Graduates can enter the workforce directly, continue higher education, or participate in a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship through Blackswan Cybersecurity and Coherent Cyber Education.Building a Sustainable Cyber Talent PipelineCyber EDGE is committed to fostering collaboration between education providers, employers, and community stakeholders to ensure program graduates are fully equipped for the evolving cybersecurity landscape. The initiative emphasizes:• Industry-relevant curriculum aligned with employer needs.• Mentored, real-world experience through internships and apprenticeships.• Certification attainment to validate technical expertise.• Access to social and economic mobility, ensuring equitable career opportunities.A National ImperativeCyberattacks occur every 39 seconds, threatening national security, critical infrastructure, and economic stability. In 2023 alone, cybercrime cost individuals and organizations over $12.5 billion. Cyber EDGE directly addresses this crisis by producing job-ready cybersecurity professionals who can safeguard businesses, government agencies, and military operations against growing cyber threats."The cybersecurity threats facing our nation demand a skilled and ready workforce. Blackswan Cybersecurity is proud to support Cyber EDGE’s mission in providing a direct pathway for aspiring cyber professionals to gain real-world experience and enter the market fully prepared to contribute on day one," said Dr. Mike Saylor, CEO of Blackswan Cybersecurity.Investing in the Future of CybersecurityWith a goal to serve 2,000 learners over the next five years, Cyber EDGE aims to expand its reach and impact to meet the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. This initiative is a critical step toward securing our digital future and strengthening national cyber resilience. "With Cyber EDGE, we are building a pipeline of diverse and qualified cybersecurity talent by giving students access to industry mentors, practical training, and the confidence to thrive in high-stakes cybersecurity roles," said Kyla Saylor, Program Director at Cyber Defense Center.Join the Cyber EDGE MovementWe invite schools, employers, policymakers, and investors to join us in this transformative initiative. Together, we can build the cyber workforce of tomorrow and fortify our nation against evolving digital threats. For more information about Cyber EDGE or partnership opportunities, please contact Dr. Sari McCoy at sari@cyberworkforce.com or Kyla Saylor at ksaylor@uscyberdefensecenter.org or visit www.coherentcyber.education www.blackswan-cybersecurity.com , or www.uscyberdefensecenter.org

