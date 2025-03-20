OSCE supports Armenia’s efforts to combat cybercrime

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department (TNTD), in co-operation with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, organized a study visit on the development of a cybercrime database for a delegation of Armenian practitioners from 18 to 20 March 2025 in Paris, France.

The study visit was a crucial step towards Armenia’s goal of developing a robust cybercrime database in line with international good practices and interagency co-operation.

The event brought together key Armenian institutions involved in cybercrime prevention and investigation, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Investigative Committee, Prosecutor General’s Office, National Police, Ministry of High-Tech Industry and other relevant agencies. Participants engaged in discussions with their French counterparts on international good practices, technical and legal frameworks for cybercrime databases, and strategies to strengthen cyber resilience.

During the visit, the Armenian delegation met with officials from the French Ministry of Justice, the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), and the Cyberspace Command (COMCYBER) of the Ministry of the Interior. They also visited the Cyber Campus in the La Défense district, where they explored data-driven approaches to cybercrime investigations, co-operation between law enforcement and private sector stakeholders, and innovative approaches to combating digital threats.

"The cyber domain has become a field of conflict, whether through information manipulation or its exploitation by criminal networks. It is crucial to combat these threats by developing capacities and strengthening international co-operation," said Pascale Vincent, Head of the Arms Control and OSCE Department at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Alexandra Davin, Magistrate and Head of the Cybercrime Task Force at the Specialized Criminal Justice Division, highlighted the economic impact of cybercrime, particularly ransomware attacks. "Ransomware is projected to cost a total of $265 billion per year by 2031, a staggering increase from the estimated $5 billion in 2017 and $325 million in 2015," she said.

This initiative is part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project "Capacity Building on Combating and Preventing Cybercrime in Armenia" and is funded by France.