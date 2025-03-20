NovaCHARGE Expands Commitment to Reliable, Scalable, & Open Standards EV Charging with Full Support for Redundant OCPI

Activating NovaCharge EV Charging Station NovaCharge Logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , Inc., a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, today reinforced its ongoing commitment to supporting the Open Charge Point Interface ( OCPI ) standard, a crucial element for creating interoperable, reliable, and scalable EV charging networks. NovaCHARGE has been supporting OCPI for nearly a year, collaborating with several companies, and is now expanding its efforts to ensure broader accessibility and reliability across the EV market.As the EV industry continues to grow, ensuring seamless communication between charging stations and management platforms becomes critical for providing greater driver choice. Proprietary systems can limit flexibility, reduce uptime, and leave charging stations vulnerable when companies exit the market. NovaCHARGE’s full support for OCPI across multiple networks ensures its platform remains adaptable, secure, and scalable—offering operators the flexibility to attract more drivers, regardless of the EV charging application they choose.Allowing Drivers to Roam and Use the Charging App of Their ChoiceA significant benefit of NovaCHARGE’s commitment to OCPI is the ability for EV drivers to roam across various charging networks effortlessly. By adopting this open standard, NovaCHARGE enables drivers to use the mobile charging app of their choice to access a wide range of charging stations, no matter which network they belong to. This interoperability, made possible by OCPI, allows different networks to communicate effectively and work together.This roaming capability eliminates the need for drivers to download and manage multiple apps for different charging networks, simplifying their charging experience. Whether at home, on the road, or in different cities, drivers can access a vast and reliable network of chargers, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience. As a result, EV adoption is accelerated, as the convenience and accessibility of charging options overcome a key barrier for new EV drivers.“Open standards like OCPI are essential for delivering a reliable, accessible, and scalable EV charging experience,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO at NovaCHARGE. “Having supported OCPI for nearly a year with a few companies, we are now expanding our efforts to offer even more interoperability and reliability across the network. This commitment empowers our customers with the flexibility to choose the best charging equipment while ensuring their networks remain dependable and efficient. Our continued dedication to interoperability is fundamental to building a resilient EV infrastructure.”OCPI, a globally recognized standard for communication between EV charging management platforms, provides a solution that enhances network management, security, and reliability. By fully embracing OCPI, NovaCHARGE ensures that its platform supports the growth of EV charging infrastructure without the limitations of proprietary systems, offering customers scalability, enhanced security, and a more reliable charging experience.In addition to its ongoing commitment to OCPI, NovaCHARGE is excited to return to the EVCS Tradeshow in Las Vegas this March 24-27, 2025. This marks NovaCHARGE’s return to the event, following a strong history of engaging with industry leaders and sharing insights on the future of EV infrastructure. The company will showcase its innovations and discuss how its solutions are helping drive the development of reliable, open, and interoperable EV charging networks.NovaCHARGE’s continued support for OCPI and its participation in EVCS demonstrate its leadership in the EV charging industry, ensuring its platform remains adaptable, secure, and reliable as the market continues to evolve.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. Serving a diverse range of customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses, NovaCHARGE ensures its platform supports the growth of the EV industry through open standards and interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE enables its customers to create high-performance charging networks that deliver long-term success.For more information, please visit novacharge.net and follow NovaCHARGE on LinkedIn.

