Energy and Resource Sectors Continue to Deliver for Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

The 2025-26 Budget reaffirms Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in sustainable natural resource development.

"Saskatchewan's energy, mining and forestry sectors continue to deliver for the people of Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "The 2025-26 Budget ensures that strategic investments in geoscience, oil and gas, and critical minerals will continue to support industry and enhance the lives of Saskatchewan residents."

This year's budget includes $350,000 in funding for the Public Geoscience Initiative. This investment will encourage exploration and promote new critical mineral discoveries by providing industry access to new, high-quality geoscience information across Saskatchewan. This is the second year of funding under the initiative, a $10 million commitment over 10 years that will help identify new critical mineral potential in the province as part of Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy. The existing Oil Infrastructure Investment Program will be renewed for an additional four years to March 31, 2029, to support expanded market access for Saskatchewan oil and carbon dioxide pipeline infrastructure.

Saskatchewan is also delivering a new incentive to support the goal of increasing oil production to 600,000 barrels per day by 2030. The Low Productivity and Reactivation Oil Well Program is an incentive program designed to encourage industry to make new capital investments in low-producing and inactive horizontal oil wells. The goal is to create incremental oil production and revenue from existing wells.

At the same time, Saskatchewan will also modernize business processes through $1.6 million in enhancements to information technology systems, which will improve oil and gas industry reporting requirements in support of regulatory oversight, risk mitigation and safety efforts. The Incident Reporting Enhancement Project and the Pipeline License Multi-Substance Project will contribute to the delivery of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan commitments and position the province as a leader in sustainable resource development.

With its world-class natural resource industries, competitive exploration support programs and transparent regulatory environment, Saskatchewan is the best place in Canada to invest. A strong and growing economy allows the government to deliver the health, security and social programs that Saskatchewan residents have come to expect.

