Innovation Saskatchewan Delivering Research Infrastructure to Strengthen Global Leadership

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan, the provincial government's innovation agency, is investing in research infrastructure to support Saskatchewan's world-class research community.

The 2025-26 Budget includes a $3.0 million commitment to the Canadian Light Source (CLS) and an additional $4.1 million commitment to the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) for enhancements to equipment and infrastructure.

These targeted investments will strengthen existing facilities foundational to the province's research landscape, making it easier for innovators to develop ideas in Saskatchewan, attract and retain top talent and share high-demand solutions with the world.

"Saskatchewan is a global leader in cutting-edge research and technological innovation," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By investing in the province's world-class research community, we are accelerating made-in-Saskatchewan solutions to global challenges, creating jobs and driving economic growth to achieve our 2030 Growth Plan goals."

A cornerstone of Saskatchewan's research leadership is its network of world-class research centres, including CLS, a major international research facility home to Canada's only synchrotron and one of the most advanced in the world, and VIDO, a global leader in infectious disease and vaccine research for over half a century.

The additional $3.0 million for CLS matches federal funding to add new state-of-the-art equipment essential to continuing reliable and sustainable operations. The funding ensures CLS will remain at the forefront of research innovation and enhance its ability to advance scientific discovery.

The additional $4.1 million commitment for VIDO builds on Innovation Saskatchewan's $15.0 million commitment in 2021 to expand capabilities for the organization to become Canada's Centre for Pandemic Research. This includes upgrading facilities to containment Level 4 standards - the highest level possible. Once completed, VIDO will be Canada's only non-governmental facility capable of handling the world's most dangerous pathogens, elevating Saskatchewan's role in global health security.

"For decades, Saskatchewan has strategically built a dynamic research ecosystem and CLS and VIDO are central to that vision," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "Strengthening our commitments will broaden our impact, securing our province's future and cementing our reputation as a global research leader."

In addition to the 2025-26 research investment, Innovation Saskatchewan continues planning for the redevelopment of the Galleria, the flagship building at its Innovation Place research and technology park in Saskatoon. The west wing is being transformed into a multi-tenant space for scaling companies - particularly those in agtech and other key sector industries - with integrated laboratories, pilot plant space and other specialized infrastructure to support Saskatchewan's growing technology sector.

