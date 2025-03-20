$777.0 Million Highways Budget Delivering for Saskatchewan Motorists and Economy

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

The Ministry of Highways 2025-26 Budget of $777.0 million is a road map to enhance driver safety and invest in strategic infrastructure to sustain Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

"Our government will continue to deliver on improving our transportation network to build an even better Saskatchewan for all who call it home," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Our ongoing work will help families, businesses and industries better reach their destinations."

A $421.0 million investment for capital projects will improve transportation corridors with multi-year initiatives such as:

Passing lanes for Highway 10 between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville, and Highway 17 north of Lloydminster;

Highway 39 twinning at Weyburn; and

Ongoing corridor improvements on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon.

More than 1,000 kilometres (km) of provincial highways will be improved for a total of more than 7,000 km over six years. Improvements include:

200 km of repaving;

245 km of medium treatments, like micro surfacing;

480 km of pavement sealing;

95 km of Thin Membrane Surface and rural highway upgrades; and

30 km of gravel rehabilitation.

The Safety Improvement Program will invest $25.4 million toward intersections, guardrails, lighting and other assets.

Northern Saskatchewan will see $122.3 million to build, operate and maintain highways and airports.

Across the province, an $81.6 million investment will repair or rebuild 18 bridges and more than 100 culverts. This work includes:

Starting construction of overpass replacements on Highway 2 over Highway 1 at Moose Jaw; and

Replacing the bridge on Highway 2 over Montreal River near La Ronge.

Key municipal road, short line railway infrastructure and related investments include:

$18.4 million to support economic growth and safety on rural municipal roads ($1.0 million increase);

$8.6 million for construction and maintenance partnerships with urban municipalities;

$2.2 million for the Strategic Partnership Program to enhance safe movement of large trucks;

$850,000 toward community airport improvements; and

$1.0 million for the Short Line Railway Improvement Program ($470,000 increase).

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: