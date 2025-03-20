FEMA Public Assistance Now Available to Restore West Virginians’ Permanent Infrastructure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FEMA Public Assistance is now available to support Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming counties to help with infrastructure costs from the Feb. 15 – 18, 2025 winter flooding. The Public Assistance Program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to assist states, federally-recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain types of private nonprofits. Public Assistance grants help pay for emergency and permanent work that helps communities respond to and recover from disasters.

Public Assistance

The major disaster declaration was amended on March 19, 2025 approving Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming counties for Public Assistance Categories C-G permanent work for the following:

Category C: Roads and bridges

Category D: Water control facilities

Category E: Public buildings and contents

Category F: Public utilities

Category G: Parks, recreational and other facilities

For more information on Public Assistance, see: fema.gov/assistance/public.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

