FEMA Public Assistance Now Available to Restore West Virginians’ Permanent Infrastructure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FEMA Public Assistance is now available to support Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming counties to help with infrastructure costs from the Feb. 15 – 18, 2025 winter flooding. The Public Assistance Program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to assist states, federally-recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain types of private nonprofits. Public Assistance grants help pay for emergency and permanent work that helps communities respond to and recover from disasters.
Public Assistance
The major disaster declaration was amended on March 19, 2025 approving Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming counties for Public Assistance Categories C-G permanent work for the following:
- Category C: Roads and bridges
- Category D: Water control facilities
- Category E: Public buildings and contents
- Category F: Public utilities
- Category G: Parks, recreational and other facilities
For more information on Public Assistance, see: fema.gov/assistance/public.
For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.
For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.