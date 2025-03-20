SEO Performance Report: Discover Why 75% of Waste Management Companies Struggle With Organic Traffic

website traffic volumes chart across the sample of 4200 waste management companies Distribution of Domain Authority Scores Across The Sample of 4200 Waste Management Companies Distribution of Follow vs. Non-Follow Backlinks in Our Sample

Discover key insights from the 'SEO Performance Report' by CurbWaste, analyzing SEO practices across 4,200 waste management companies.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Report Reveals 75% of Waste Management Companies Struggle with SEO and Website Traffic

A groundbreaking "SEO Performance Report" from CurbWaste, analyzing data from over 4,200 waste management companies in the United States, reveals critical insights into the industry's digital presence. The report highlights significant gaps and opportunities in search engine optimization (SEO) strategies, emphasizing an urgent need for improved digital marketing practices.

The comprehensive analysis discovered that only 25% of waste management companies effectively leverage SEO strategies to drive substantial organic traffic. Astonishingly, fewer than 4% of these companies attract over 10,000 monthly website visitors, with most businesses barely maintaining minimal online visibility.

Our findings indicate that the waste management sector is vastly underutilizing SEO strategies. Companies investing in enhanced online visibility through SEO could significantly boost traffic, customer engagement, and overall revenue.

Key findings include:

Limited Organic Traffic: Only 3.95% of companies generate more than 10,000 monthly organic visitors, highlighting substantial room for improvement.

Critical Role of Backlinks: Companies with diverse, high-quality backlinks and higher Domain Authority (DA) scores rank significantly better. Alarmingly, 85% of analyzed companies have a DA between 0 and 10, indicating limited SEO effectiveness.

Revenue Potential: Companies excelling in SEO have greater conversion opportunities, with top performers capable of generating up to 4,000 leads per month, translating into over 400 monthly closed deals.

The report strongly advocates for adopting a balanced backlink profile, utilizing both Follow and Non-Follow links to maintain robust SEO health and avoid search engine penalties. This practice ensures sustained organic traffic growth and online credibility.

The complete "SEO Performance Report" by CurbWaste is now available to industry professionals aiming to elevate their digital strategies and revenue potential.

For additional insights or to download the full report, visit www.curbwaste.com.

About CurbWaste

CurbWaste, built by industry veterans, provides waste management software designed specifically for haulers.

Discover CurbWaste - Message from the founder, Mike Marmo

