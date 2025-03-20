Removing Barriers For Patients in Behavioral Health Crises

The Nurse Practitioner Association of New York State today endorsed the Governor’s FY26 Budget proposal to amend New York’s mental hygiene laws to grant psychiatric nurse practitioners (PNPs) the authority to initiate an involuntary commitment. Under the Governor's proposal, psychiatrists and other qualified clinicians, such as PNPs, will be able to admit someone to inpatient psychiatric care involuntarily, if appropriate.

“New Yorkers struggling with severe mental health challenges need compassionate and humane care, and that's what we are dedicated to delivering this year,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Our psychiatric nurse practitioners are qualified to provide this compassionate care, and we must expedite the implementation of this approach.”

The Nurse Practitioner Association of New York State President Gregory Rys said, “This reform is not just a matter of efficiency – it’s a matter of equity. Communities with limited access to physicians – rural areas, economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and underserved populations – are disproportionately affected by the current law. PNPs often serve as trusted, front-line mental health providers in these areas, but are hamstrung in caring for these vulnerable patients. Modernizing this standard would remove barriers to allow for patients in behavioral health crises to receive greater attention.”

The proposal would further clarify that individuals could be involuntarily admitted if they are at significant risk of physical harm when their mental illness prevents them from being able to meet their basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical care. These changes will align New York with 43 other states, help vulnerable New Yorkers access the care they need, and further strengthen the continuity of mental healthcare statewide. It will also allow psychiatric nurse practitioners to participate in the commitment process in some instances.

The Governor’s budget proposal also includes amendments to Kendra’s Law, which governs Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) – an intervention that has demonstrated success reducing negative outcomes like criminal justice involvement and homelessness. The Governor’s Budget proposal also increases funding and enhances oversight over the program.

The Governor is also proposing to increase funding for Enhanced Service Packages, which allow individuals to access AOT services without a court order and provide a transition option for those whose AOT orders have expired. Standardizing these packages across counties will ensure more individuals receive the support they need and deserve.