El-Geng Music Presents 'Mecca' – A Tribute to Real-Life Experiences and Culture

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El-Geng Music proudly announces the release of 'Mecca,' a deeply personal and culturally rich project by rising artist Gidixol. The music goes live at midnight WAT this Friday, bringing listeners a unique blend of storytelling and wisdom rooted in real-life experiences.Inspired by the teachings of his grandmother, Gidixol weaves an emotional and thought-provoking message into 'Mecca.' Her words, "Be good at all times, and the goodness of the universe will find its way to you," serve as the guiding force behind this project. Through music, he shares a powerful tribute to his city, its people, and its culture.Stream 'Mecca':With his distinct sound and authentic storytelling, Gidixol continues to carve his path in the music industry. 'Mecca' showcases his ability to merge deep-rooted cultural influences with contemporary sounds, creating an experience that resonates with audiences worldwide.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:El-Geng Music20 Lekki Ajah, Lagos, Nigeria+234-9028974486info@sanusiinc.comAll music is licensed to SANUSI Inc LLC, USA.

