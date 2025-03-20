RareAI Launches Free AI-Driven Platform and Consultancy Services to Assist Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Rare Disease Research Assistant Platform by RareAI

New AI-Powered Tool and Complimentary Consultancy Provide Personalized Analysis and Treatment Options for Rare Disease Patients Worldwide

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RareAI , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming healthcare for rare diseases, is proud to announce the launch of its free Rare Disease Research Assistant Platform, accessible at http://app.rareai.org . This innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence and decentralized science to provide affordable, personalized diagnostic and treatment solutions for individuals affected by rare diseases, who constitute approximately 4% of the global population.In addition to the platform, RareAI now offers free consultancy services to assist patients and healthcare professionals in interpreting genetic data and exploring personalized treatment options. These services aim to bridge the gap between complex genetic information and practical medical applications, ensuring that patients receive the most effective care possible.Rare diseases account for 35% of deaths in the first year of life and 30% of deaths in children before their fifth birthday. RareAI's mission is to cure the incurable and leave no patient behind. The newly launched platform offers a seamless four-step process designed to empower patients and healthcare professionals:1. Input De-identified Genetic Report: Users can securely upload their de-identified genetic reports containing pathological gene variance information to the RareAI computational engine.2. Analysis by RareAI Computational Engine: The platform's advanced machine learning algorithms analyze the genetic data to identify potential diagnoses and treatment options.3. Personalized Medical Analysis Report: Upon completion of the analysis, users receive a comprehensive gene analysis report via email, detailing the findings and suggesting possible diagnoses and treatments.4. Personalized Medicine Options: The report includes tailored medicine options, such as mRNA therapy, to assist healthcare professionals in customizing treatments based on the patient's unique genetic makeup.RareAI's commitment to confidentiality ensures that all genetic information remains private and de-identified throughout the process. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and decentralized science, RareAI aims to revolutionize rare disease diagnosis and treatment, making quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances.In recognition of its innovative approach and dedication to the rare disease community, RareAI was honored with the #RAREis Global Advocate Grant by Amgen in 2024. This grant supports advocacy organizations that advance, educate, and address the needs of the rare disease community.Disclaimer: The RareAI platform and consultancy services are designed to assist in the interpretation of genetic data and provide information on potential diagnoses and treatment options. However, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users are advised to consult with qualified healthcare professionals before making any medical decisions based on the information provided by RareAI. RareAI does not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy or applicability of the information provided.To support RareAI's mission and contribute to the advancement of rare disease research and treatment, donations can be made through our Funraise page. Your generous contributions will help us continue to provide free services and develop innovative solutions for the rare disease community.For more information about RareAI, its free consultancy services from rare disease researchers, and its mission to improve healthcare access for rare disease patients, please visit https://rareai.org RareAI Institute is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 88-2336284).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.